Confirmed: Venezuela Sending Violent Prisoners Across Our Southern Border

Good news for the thugs pushing our nation’s record crime streak. They can take a much-needed break because Biden is bringing in fresh reinforcements.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) tweeted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that Venezuela is dumping its prisoners, some of them violent, onto our southern border, where they saunter into the U.S.

“DHS confirms that Venezuela empties prisons and sends violent criminals to our southern border,” Nehls tweeted. “President Trump warned us about this years ago.”

FACT-O-RAMA! IN 1980, Democrat President Jimmy Carter allowed Cubans to enter the U.S. Cuba’s dictator Fidel Castro emptied his prisons and mental hospitals and sent them to Florida. Naturally, a nation-wide crime wave ensued. Of the 3,000 Cubans relocated to California alone, 2,000 had been arrested in the first five years of their arrival. Other states reported similar devastating situations. Democrats never learn from their mistakes.

The nation is now crawling with Venezuelan thugs, and more are on the way. Good thing the Democrats defunded police departments across the country.

Breitbart points out that the DHS report is calling for Border Patrol agents to be on the lookout for Venezuelan prisoners, though that is nearly impossible as we have no effective diplomatic relationship with Venezuela and can’t access prison records. So unless someone crossing the border admits he or she is a criminal, he or she can’t be stopped.

The former prisoners are said to be traveling in caravans from Tapachula, Mexico to our southern border. The report cannot confirm whether or not the criminals, many of whom are murderers and rapists, are traveling together or spanning out and hiding in numerous caravans, but it was common knowledge within certain groups of immigrants that there were criminals among them.

“Unless we apprehend someone who voluntarily tells us they have committed a violent crime in Venezuela, we can only guess and that doesn’t work well,” an unnamed source told Breitbart. “They will more than likely be released.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The number of Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S. rose roughly 3,000% from the fiscal year 2020 to 2021.

Overwhelmed border states have hilariously begun shipping the migrants to northern “sanctuary” cities and states, where local Democrat leaders have been anything but welcoming about the “invasion.” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is shipping immigrants to nearby conservative suburbs. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a “public emergency” and called in the National Guard, though she refused to do so when animals from Antifa and BLM were sacking her city. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is housing illegal immigrants in swanky hotels. How’s that liberal open border policy working now?

IMMIGRANTS-O-RAMA! More illegal immigrants have been arrested during Biden’s 20-month presidency than in Obama’s entire eight years in the White House.

Buses delivered several loads of immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala “border czar” Harris, where one of them happily told a Fox News Reporter that he entered “illegally” and that it was “easy.”