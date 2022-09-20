Illegal Immigrant Kills Deputy in Hit-and-Run Crash

If it wasn’t for the Democrats’ open-border policies, Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, might would still be alive today.

Deputy Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to her job at the Weld County, Colo., jail on Sunday when Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, an illegal immigrant in his late 30s, blew a stop sign, causing Hein-Nutz to strike the front passenger side of the van Gonzalez-Garcia was driving. Gonzalez-Garcia took off running as Hein-Nutz’s motorcycle burned and Hein-Nutz lay dying.

“Alexis was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred. Gonzalez-Garcia made no attempt to provide Alexis aid despite her obvious injuries. Instead, he ran away like a coward and hid in a nearby cornfield,” Wells County Sheriff Steve Reams released on Facebook.

Investigators combed through Gonzalez-Garcia’s abandoned van and found a fake green card and a bogus social security card, as well as indications that Gonzalez-Garcia had been drinking.

Police asked everyone in the region to check their security cameras for the missing Gonzalez-Garcia, who was located and arrested Monday night around 10 p.m. by law enforcement.

“I went to jail this summer to clear up a charge I’d had for a while, and she was one of the Special Response Teams,” former Weld County Jail inmate Ben Selvey recalled. “Spending 50 days in jail, I saw her probably five days out of the week, every week. You would think maybe a female officer might not get the respect that a man does, but there wasn’t a single dude in that jail (who) wasn’t afraid of her.”

Despite thousands of homicide charges against illegal immigrants over the years, Democrats insist on letting millions more pour over the border — though, ironically, not in their neighborhoods. This is despite confirmation that foreign nations are emptying their prisons into our country.

What could go wrong? More police will be killed. Women and children will be sexually assaulted. But that’s of no real consequence; what’s most important is that woke, white progressives who push for open borders can signal how virtuous they are to their well-to-do neighbors, and that Democrats import more future Democrat voters — because Americans aren’t buying it anymore.

Sherrif Reams stated that his office is accepting donations for Deputy Hein-Nutz’s family. Checks can be sent to: Weld County Sherrif’s Office Posse, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631.