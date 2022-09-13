The Morning Briefing: Democrats Still Don't Know Who the Real 9/11 Terrorists Were

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Amanda refused to blink when the javelina wranglers attempted to distract her.

There are few things more wearisome than the Democrats’ refusal to acknowledge who the real bad guys were on September 11, 2001. For more than two decades now they’ve tried to make it seem as if the real problem is anyone who notes that Islamic jihadi psychos were (and still are} the problem.

And now we have people in Congress who think the Jihadis were the victims.

Lincoln has the story:

Like many congresspeople, on Sunday Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal posted a 9/11 tweet. MediaIte reported that it did not stay up for very long. The tweet read: “Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed.” At first blush, it seems like a nice gesture. Until you do the math. There were 2,977 victims in those attacks. The extra 19 would include the terrorists who caused the death and carnage. Truth be told, she sent out the same tweet last year. Newsmax reports that Matthew Foldi, who works for the Free Beacon and is a GOP congressional candidate, picked it up on Sunday and retweeted it before Jayapal’s team pulled it down.

She seems nice.

We’re now sending people to Washington to make laws who are outright terrorist sympathizers. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and their idiot bartender queen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are all pro-jihad.

For real patriots, there is no middle ground here. The bad guys have clearly defined themselves.

Any American who isn’t clear on that isn’t really American.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let us begin with this lovely note from Gretchen:

Dear Mr. Kruiser, I very much enjoy your column. I find it both thoughtful and humorous.

I, too, am fairly ignorant of current royalty. But I did a little research when my kids were in the Princess Everything stage. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looks like someone worth noting. She is the Heir Apparent, with the sort of education that a future head of state would find useful.

Beyond her, they do all seem to be upper class twits.

Thank you for you efforts. Keep up the good work.

Cancel me but Swedish chicks are always hot. Good talk.

This is only part of what James shared:

Happy weekend, Lord Kruiser! May the great Lord God grant you unending high quality pierogiFirst, an apology: Joe Biden: “What the buck…?” That was me. I forgot to sign it. Thank you for sharing it.

Forgive me, now a rant.

I have survived the heat wave and tropical storm in San Diego. I have been lectured ad nauseum by (h/t Kurt Schlichter) Governor Hairstyle about my thermostat and electric vehicle (I have no AC, thank you; I deal with heat the old fashioned way: cold beverages, fans, and sweat) and I also have no EV. BTW, did you realize that an anagram for “Teslas” is “tassel”? (Just trying to evoke an image.) But a neighbor down the alley does have a Tesla, which is left out in our alley all night, every night and all, charging. Now, my neighborhood is not the highest crime neighborhood in San Diego, but it’s not the lowest, either, I thought that my neighbor was taking a serious risk by leaving such an expensive product out in the alley – and then I thought some more.

The “Lord Kruiser” thing got you a ticket in. I like it when people understand my vibe.

There were some longer emails this week but it’s best that we leave it with these gems.

Everything Isn’t Awful

<He said “booby”>

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Ukraine Strikes Multiple Targets INSIDE Russia, More Deputies Call for Putin’s Ouster

Top Doctors Argue Against All Covid Vaccine Mandates

Air Force Service Members With the Hardest Jobs Getting a Pay Cut. But Ukraine’s Military Got $54 Billion?

Arrest her. She’s a terrorist. Pramila Jayapal Adds the Hijackers to the Victims of 9/11

Next Up on Disney’s ‘You’re a Racist if You Don’t Like This Reboot’ List…

Dem Party Officials Have Reportedly ‘Expressed Worries’ About John Fetterman’s Health

Appalling: Struggling Soldiers Told to Apply for Food Stamps as Biden Sends Billions for Ukraine Military

Townhall Mothership

John Fetterman Hosted Abortion Rally on 9/11, and It Went As Badly As You’d Expect

Good times. Trump Was Spotted in DC…and the Left Lost Their Minds

Did Trump’s Legal Team Stick the ‘Dagger’ Into the Heart of the Biden DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago Case?

Yellen: Get ready for gas prices to go back up

Abrams claims support for Second Amendment as Kemp leads in polls

Michael Irvin Rips Idea of Colin Kaepernick Signing With the Dallas Cowboys

Taylor Lorenz asks Libs of TikTok for help with a big story her colleague is working on about election fraud claims

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part deux. As Russia’s Position Collapses: What Ukraine Got Right, What I Got Wrong

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 100: Fitness Over 50 with Paula Bolyard

Kamala Harris Proves That Freedom Is Just One Election Away From Extinction

Democrats Have a New Reason to Be Worried About the U.S. Senate

Is This Why They Have Such Utterly Obsessive Hatred For Donald Trump and MAGA?

Around the Interwebz

Also, he’s not funny. ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’: Sky Cuts Host’s Queen Elizabeth II Jokes

Flooded with AI-generated images, some art communities ban them completely

When ‘Doctor Who’ Wanted Tom Hanks to Appear as the Doctor

Smells Like Onion

Woman Spirals Into Vortex Of Self-Doubt After Trader Joe’s Cashier Does Not Compliment Any Of Her Selected Items https://t.co/NFSujO344M pic.twitter.com/R1ahIEMABf — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 12, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Comedy

Timing is everything in comedy and no one did it better than Henny.