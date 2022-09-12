The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 100: Fitness Over 50 with Paula Bolyard

It’s the 100th episode of The Fringe! In this episode, managing editor Paula Bolyard hangs out to talk about her awesome transformation after getting serious about fitness after 50! This is an inspiring story that I think we could all benefit from hearing. Everyone I know who’s getting close to 50 is worried about staying healthy and strong. Paula inspires me and I know she will inspire you too.

Join us as we also get into some of the political stuff of the day and just have fun hanging out. Also discussed: WHAT IS THIS THING? We need help figuring out what this beast is that stung Mr. Bolyard multiple times and sent him to the hospital. Murder Hornet? Is it some creation by Bill Gates for population control? No one can identify it! Help!

This nasty thing stung my editor @pbolyard's husband and sent him to the ER with anaphylaxis and he's not allergic to bees normally. Anyone know what it is? pic.twitter.com/Wgnqni12F4 — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) September 12, 2022

