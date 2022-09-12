Dem Party Officials Have Reportedly 'Expressed Worries' About John Fetterman's Health

As Dr. Mehmet Oz and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman run neck-and-neck in the final stretch to claim a crucial U.S. Senate seat in the November midterms, questions regarding Fetterman’s overall health — following a near-fatal stroke incident in May — are finally being raised among his own people.

Reuters is reporting that, following an event Fetterman held Sunday night in Philadelphia with Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion activists, there are growing concerns over his health among officials within the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

Reuters noted:

Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss their concerns, five state Democratic Party officials interviewed in the past two weeks expressed worries about Fetterman’s health and whether Republican attacks were swaying voters.

The outlet, unsurprisingly, failed to dive into greater detail as to what the five Democrats said about Fetterman’s health, specifically. However, one only has to watch the man attempt to speak to know that, politics aside, he’s simply unwell.

Wow – scary stuff. Fetterman makes Joe Biden look totally lucid and healthy. https://t.co/fuioQ2N6it — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 15, 2022

Fetterman’s so-called “rally” on Sunday night was an attempt to fearmonger women into voting for him in November, as he repeated the false narratives of the Democratic Party that Republicans are taking away women’s “right” to abortion access. During the speech, he promised to “scrap the filibuster” and “codify” Roe v. Wade, echoing the same promise he tweeted in May.

“Send me to Washington, and I’ll *proudly* be that 51st vote to scrap the filibuster + finally codify Roe v. Wade into law,” Fetterman wrote at the time.

Sadly, his Sunday night speech in the suburbs of Philly was yet another reminder that candidates — especially those running for high office — need to be in tip-top medical shape to run a proper campaign and convince voters that they’re up for the job.

One doesn’t need a medical degree to deduce that Fetterman is struggling and isn’t the best choice for his party to run for such a crucial seat. His stroke and whatever additional medical issues he’s had have clearly left him in bad shape. Everything else aside, politicians at least need to possess the ability to speak to the people in a clear, concise manner, and that’s not what’s happening with Fetterman.

John Fetterman gave a speech in Montgomery County yesterday. Here are the highlights. pic.twitter.com/8udMddHAcQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2022

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis previously reported, Fetterman’s cringeworthy rally speech came just hours after an unflattering photo of what appears to be a large mass on his neck circulated on social media like wildfire. It’s still unclear what the lump is, though several possible explanations have popped up. Some believe it’s possibly a tumor; some believe that because he’s a large man it could be some type of fatty cyst.

First time Fetterman’s neck is fully exposed without a hoodie and folks have questions pic.twitter.com/U2ZDmFMubc — Deb Formola (@debbieformola) September 11, 2022

Margolis wrote:

While some speculate the lump is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, there could be a benign explanation as well. Fetterman is a big guy, and it could just be a fatty fold of skin. However, others have speculated on social media that the lump is the reason why Fetterman has a penchant for wearing hoodies on the campaign trail.

Margolis also pointed to a recent tweet from The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra, who remarked that if Fetterman were a Republican, there wouldn’t be silence from the mainstream media on his health like what’s happening right now with the bulk of the legacy media.

“If Fetterman was a Republican, CNN/MSNBC would be having doctors on to speculate about what that apparent lump is on his neck.” It’s a fair point. The same media that spent years speculating over Donald Trump’s mental health and routinely floated the idea of invoking the 25th amendment while he was in office has spent the past four years ignoring Joe Biden’s diminished mental health.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s challenger who only trails the lieutenant governor by a few points, has hit his opponent hard on the health front. This is a reasonable attack from a political perspective, as constituents need healthy representatives in Washington D.C. to fight for their needs.

“John Fetterman is either healthy and he’s dodging the debate because he does not want to answer for his radical left positions, or he’s too sick to participate,” Oz said last week.

Fetterman has since promised to do at least one debate with Oz, likely in October, but added that his team is still attempting to work out details on how to best format the debate, given the handicaps he faces as a result of the stroke.

One can only imagine what the left-leaning media would do if someone like Donald Trump had a stroke and attempted to run for office. It’d be a nightmare.