Viral Photo Raises New Questions About John Fetterman's Health

Back in May, John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, suffered a stroked right before the primaries. It took him off the campaign trail for a while, but he nevertheless managed to win the election. Despite assurances that he is both physically and mentally capable of handling the duties of a U.S. senator, the lingering impacts of the stroke are quite evident from his campaign appearances and are undeniably the reason Fetterman has been putting off a debate with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

But a photo of Fetterman that has gone viral on social media is raising new questions about his health.

First time Fetterman’s neck is fully exposed without a hoodie and folks have questions pic.twitter.com/U2ZDmFMubc — Deb Formola (@debbieformola) September 11, 2022

Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire noted, “If Fetterman was a Republican, CNN/MSNBC would be having doctors on to speculate about what that apparent lump is on his neck.” It’s a fair point. The same media that spent years speculating over Donald Trump’s mental health and routinely floated the idea of invoking the 25th amendment while he was in office has spent the past four years ignoring Joe Biden’s diminished mental health.

While some speculate the lump is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, there could be a benign explanation as well. Fetterman is a big guy, and it could just be a fatty fold of skin. However, others have speculated on social media that the lump is the reason why Fetterman has a penchant for wearing hoodies on the campaign trail.

Unfortunately, Fetterman has been less than transparent about his health issues for months now—even CNN’s Chris Cillizza recently admitted that “it does seem that there’s more to the story [of Fetterman’s health] than we’ve been getting from his campaign to this point.”