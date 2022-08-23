The Morning Briefing: Trump Punches Back at Latest Failed Dem Fishing Expedition

Top O’ the Briefing

The Democrats certainly seem to have an endless supply of stamina when it comes to hurling spurious allegations at Donald Trump and hoping that something eventually sticks. It’s almost impossible to count how many times they’ve celebrated “the walls closing in” on Trump these past six years, only to find out that those walls were very far away or didn’t exist at all.

The White House has spent the last couple of weeks polishing halos and insisting that Team Joe had nothing to do with the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago fishing raid. Once again, the Dems were lying.

Matt had the story:

In the wake of the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted multiple times that no one in the White House (from Joe Biden all the way down) had any role in the investigation of Trump or knew about the raid. They used the Obama administration’s go-to talking point that they only heard about it through the media. But, according to memos obtained by Just the News, the Biden White House worked directly with the Justice Department and National Archives to launch the criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and deny Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

I have been around for so long that I can remember when the Democrats used to be able to lie better and not get caught at it so much.

The rationale behind the Mar-a-Lago raid has been covered in red flags since the get-go and it just seems to get worse every day. Now that the political witch hunt aspect has finally been laid bare, we can get on with the business of watching the Democrats flail harder.

As Victoria writes, Trump’s going to help that along:

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the Feds over the unprecedented raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump is suing the Feds to get back the items taken from his home during the nine-hour long raid on August 8. He’s also asked for a “special master” to be put in charge of the documents in a move to take them away from the FBI. More than 30 FBI agents and technicians took eleven “sets” of documents that the DOJ claims are classified. As we’ve pointed out at PJ Media multiple times, the president has an undisputed authority to classify and declassify documents without oversight from underlings no matter what the Democrats may say.

Donald Trump does know his way around lawsuits. His stamina for going to court is even greater than the Dems’ for their political anti-Trump fishing expeditions. They don’t see that and keep banging their heads against those walls that they always think are closing in.

This nonsense obviously can’t be stopped until the Democrats no longer have the power to continue running roughshod over the Constitution in their efforts to exorcise their Trump demons and that’s going to take some time.

Step One is less than three months away though.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let’s take a look at what popped out of the mailbag over the weekend.

Dave writes:

Stephen,

You already have written tomorrow’s comic lead-in. Pure genius here!!

CNN announced that it would make a marginal move away from communism by getting rid of Brian Stelter, its Poppin’ Fresh media watchdog. The move wasn’t surprising, given that his audience is mostly comprised of his wife and his dog, both of whom are probably chained to furniture in his living room just for the demo numbers.

Keep it up!

I’m not sold on the idea that the new boss at CNN wants to make the place less awful. My money is on the network merely transitioning to a different kind of awful, like a drag show with Ana Navarro and Keith Olbermann.

Here’s a helpful tip from Don:

A quick heads up to those who are unaware – the internet makes it possible to purchase the components to construct a “Holy” ghost rosary. This allows anyone to build an assault rosary with no serial number and no background check.

Just thought you should know,

I invite even my non-Catholic friends to take advantage of this loophole before the commies institute an assault Rosary ban. Scare ’em with prayer!

John followed his muse for this one:

Dang you to heck for giving me this earbug all mornng…

What shall we do with a Brian Stelter,

What shall we do with a Brian Stelter,

What shall we do with a Brian Stelter,

Lying on the TV?

Put him on The View, wearing a halter

Get him a job at Mar-A-Lago

Make him an intern for Tucker Carlson

Get him a job as an Uber driver

Make him go live in North Dakota

Let him watch weather in the Dry Tortugas

Make him a guard on Johnson Atoll

Make him peel taters in the Mess Hall

Put him on a show hosted by Brit Hume

Make him a guest on Louder With Crowder

Make him the face of the Russet Potato

Refrain:

Weigh heigh his dome is shiny

Weigh heigh his dome is shiny

Weigh heigh his dome is shiny

Lying on the TV.

I know, I know. Don’t quit my day job.

I rather enjoyed it but feel that I might have had a deeper appreciation for it if I’d been rolling around half-naked in the mud at a music festival and just done a hit of whatever it is the kids these days are doing instead of LSD.

Perry is onto me:

Hi Stephen,

I always enjoy your columns and have lately been enjoying the reader feedback, when suddenly it occurred to me that you’ve found a way to have your readers write a big chunk of your column for you! Well done, very clever!

I have to admit that wasn’t the original intent but I did quickly realize what was going on. The goal is to become the James Patterson of newsletters and have most of these ghostwritten while I frolic on a yacht in the South Pacific with some C List heiresses.

Thank you all just for being you. Drop a line to [email protected] to get in the queue for Friday’s mailbag!

Everything Isn’t Awful

This is Jessie. She's an emotional support dog at a children's hospital in the UK. To show kids it's not scary to have an echocardiogram, she shows them how to do it first. Just lie down, hold your parent's hand, and voila! 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/jd5WbXOgAW — Goodable (@Goodable) August 22, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

