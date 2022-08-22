Make it Stop: Grown Man Shoots 12-year-old Detroit Girl for Her Shoes

Anthony Bradford, 19, approached a 12-year-old girl in a park on Detroit’s east side around 10 p.m. last Tuesday and demanded she surrender her shoes. When the girl told Bradford to pound sand, he shot her.

The suspect allegedly held her at gunpoint at Skinner Park in Detroit. https://t.co/wYvOC00Oiy — MLive (@MLive) August 22, 2022

Bradford was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm possession, resisting arrest, and obstructing.

Related: [WATCH] Motor City Shakedown: Detroit Man Wins $30K Lottery, Spends $20K on Chain, Has It Snatched

The 12-year-old girl was shot in her right hip and is said to be in stable condition. Her name was not released.

Bradford’s probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 30, and his preliminary examination is set for Sept. 6. Before Bradford’s arrest, police told reporters that the shooting was an “unfortunate situation” stemming from an argument.

FACT-O-RAMA! Detroit’s crime rate is higher than 99.2% of cities in the United States.

Getting a flat tire is an “unfortunate situation.” Shooting a child for her shoes is unfathomable. But she isn’t the only youngster shot in Detroit lately. A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed on Detroit’s west side last month. A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody for that crime.

Six kids under the age of 17 were shot in the first seven weeks of 2022, the youngest of whom was two years old. A five-year-old was shot execution-style, along with his mom and her boyfriend. A staggering 67 kids were shot in 2021. Check out how the left-leaning local CBS affiliate blames the shootings on “unsecured guns” — which is an issue — yet there is no mention of the culture of violence decimating Detroit and many of our nation’s large, blue cities.

FACT-O-RAMA! The liberal Chicago CBS affiliate ran a story about a Latinx Hispanic couple being dragged from their car and shot after the Puerto Rican Day parade but blurred the face of the shooter.

Detroit defunded its police department in 2014, long before George Floyd made it cool, when the city declared bankruptcy. Crime has exploded ever since. That was the same year Detroit’s then police chief, James Craig, told Detroiters to buy a gun.