That Insane Obama-Biden Iran Deal Is Getting Worse All the Time

That Obama-era Iran Deal retread that Presidentish Joe Biden won’t stop pushing just entered dangerous new territory.

The Administration has dropped one crucial demand after another in pursuit of a deal, any deal with Iran, no matter how crazy or dangerous. Two of the most egregious retreats occurred in the last few days.

The Gatestone Institute’s Khaled Abu Toameh warns that the White House has “effectively decided to sacrifice the Arabs, their interests, demands and fears in order to appease Iran.”

Not to mention America’s own interests, which as president, Biden is supposed to pursue.

Earlier this year, Biden unilaterally dropped sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program put in place under President Donald Trump. The hope was to entice Tehran into negotiations. The result was to encourage the Mullahs to demand even more.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) warned at the time, “As a result of President Biden’s weakness and appeasement, this administration is ramping up to give a nuclear arsenal to the Ayatollah in Iran.”

Nevertheless, the White House last week found new ways to kowtow to Iran.

Sayed Zahra, writing for the Middle East-based Akhbar Al-Khaleej, reported last week that the U.S. “decided to waive the demand to include the role of Iran’s terrorists in the region.” Iran sponsors terrorists in Iraq, Syria, Gaza, the West Bank, and elsewhere. And in Yemen, Iran’s proxies have been waging a brutal civil war for years.

Nevertheless, Zahra wrote, “Biden decided not to address this issue at all, nor the role of terrorist militias affiliated with Iran in the Arab countries.”

State Department officials also dropped objections to Iran’s ballistic missile program. So they’d be free to develop long-range delivery systems for the nukes they’ll continue developing, new deal or not.

At the rate the Administration is caving to the Mullahs, they’re about three weeks away from agreeing to give Tehran some of our own nuclear weapons in exchange for them not building any homegrown nukes.

I know it sounds crazy, but is it any less crazy than what the White House has already given up?