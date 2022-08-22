Stacey Abrams Was Against Abortion Until She Decided to Run for Office

Stacey Abrams has been canvassing the state of Georgia, which rejected her in 2018 and looks to do so again this year, advocating for abortion on demand. She has even released an ad that tells abject lies about Georgia’s pro-life law.

I stand with women across Georgia who are speaking out against Brian Kemp’s extreme and dangerous ban on abortion that outlaws the procedure before most women even know they are pregnant. The only way to stop this attack on women is to stop Brian Kemp. pic.twitter.com/YXldtoptRr — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 3, 2022

It’s no exaggeration to say that everything in that ad is untrue. Even Politifact labeled Abrams’ sky-is-falling abortion rhetoric false.

Abrams also recently spoke about the fact that she opposed abortion until she went to college, with the insinuation that pro-lifers are uneducated. She also told the Washington Post earlier this year that she was “naive and arrogant” when opposing abortion as a teenager.

But it’s worth noting that Abrams continued to hold pro-life views until she was in her 30s according to a recent New York Times article.

What’s particularly fascinating is that this shift in Abrams’ thinking on abortion accelerated because the ambitious young attorney had her eyes on running for office.

“Ms. Abrams considered herself opposed to abortion rights after college and as she went through law school,” reports Maya King. “She only shifted her views, she said, when she began to think about running for office.”

Interestingly enough, Abrams admitted to King that she didn’t feel comfortable supporting abortion even when she began aligning herself with the groups she needed to join to get in good with Democrat movers and shakers.

“At 30, as a deputy city attorney, she interviewed for a position on the board of directors for the Georgia WIN List, a political action committee that backs women candidates who support abortion access,” King writes. “When she applied, Ms. Abrams disclosed that she was unsure of what her views of abortion were, she said. She had reservations about calling herself ‘pro-choice,’ she said.”

But when it came time to run for office, Abrams knew that it was time to make the jump to the pro-abortion camp.

“It was when I got ready to stand for office that I had to really make myself confront what I meant by that,” Abrams told King. “And what I meant was that I was no longer in the anti-abortion camp.”

Abrams tries to paint her move from pro-life to pushing for abortion on demand as an evolution.

“For me, the conversion was slow, but it was true and it remained,” she told the Washington Post.

Abrams once relied on her Christian faith to inform her position on abortion. She told the Washington Post about a discussion of abortion she had when she was younger, saying, “I fell back on a religious argument, but we both had very strong religious values and she really pushed back and had me think about what I was saying and what that meant.”

These days, she has moved to the Democrats’ stock talking points about “women’s bodies.”

“I cannot strike down another person’s rights simply because I don’t agree. My shield is to say that you have the right to make your own decisions,” she says on the campaign trail. “We don’t all have to make the same choices but we have to have the right to make those choices.”

Abrams may be a true believer in abortion today, but that wasn’t always the case, and the admission that her evolution came about as part of her effort to get ahead in politics doesn’t make her look any better. No wonder Gov. Brian Kemp continues to lead her in the polls, even among some minority voters.