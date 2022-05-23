Stacey Abrams' Pitch: 'Georgia Sucks, So Put Me in Charge of It'

Stacey Abrams hates her home state. Even worse, she hates the people who live in it.

In the last few weeks of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial campaign, Hurricane Michael swept through the state. The damage it did to the agricultural industry was phenomenal: $2.5 million worth of losses to Georgia farms.

Yet when Abrams spoke at Georgia Southern University in October, less than a week after Michael devastated that part of the state, her remarks were tone-deaf and embarrassing. She said that people “shouldn’t have to go into agriculture” when they can get jobs in the service industry. Two weeks later, she lost the race.

Now she’s on her second attempt to ruin Georgia, and over the weekend, she proved once again that she hates the Peach State. On Saturday, she told a gathering of Democrats in metro Atlanta, “I am tired of being told that we are the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.”

"I am tired of being told that we are the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live." – Abrams at Gwinnett Dems dinner #gapol pic.twitter.com/ubkZJmCN3n — Niles Francis 🇺🇦 (@NilesGApol) May 22, 2022

Yeah, that’s a winning strategy right there: this state sucks, so put me in charge of it.

What’s astonishing is that the crowd applauded her remarks heartily. Naturally, she noted that her opponents would try to politicize it, so she backed up her assertion with claims that, if fact-checkers really did their jobs, would be rated “false” or “missing context.”

“Let me contextualize,” she bellowed. “When you’re number 48 for mental health, when we’re number one for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the number one place to live.”

Let’s pick her “contextualization” apart, shall we? According to Mental Health America’s various designations, Georgia’s all over the map when it comes to mental health, but the Georgia legislature passed a bipartisan bill to deal with mental health issues across the state. But because Republicans spearheaded the effort, you better believe Abrams won’t talk about it.

Sadly, Georgia was at the top of the rankings for maternal mortality using data from 2011-2015, but according to the CDC’s data from 2018, Georgia was doing better. But that’s not convenient for Georgia-hater Stacey.

Incarcerations are on the rise because crime is on the rise, and Georgia’s district attorneys aren’t buying into the catch-and-release strategy that left-wing prosecutors are doing in other parts of the country. Georgians also don’t buy into the Defund the Police movement that Abrams’s party embraced for years, and they’ve seen the devastating effects of woke leadership on crime in cities like Atlanta. As for wages declining, we all know that Biden’s to blame.

Abrams is struggling so much that even The New York Times has noticed. In an article about Georgia’s Democrats published on Sunday, reporters Shane Goldmacher and Katie Glueck fret about Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) chances in 2022.

“Ms. Abrams has emerged as a national star among Democrats,” Goldmacher and . “But privately Democratic strategists fear that her high-water mark might have come in 2018, when she lost in a Democratic wave year.”

Abrams is up against the ropes, and she knows it. What’s sad is that her only line of attack is to badmouth Georgia and its voters. Here’s hoping she’ll get swept away in 2022’s red wave and have to stick to Star Trek cameos.