The Morning Briefing: Relax GOP, the Dems Are Going to Get Rid of Biden for You

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Arnold wasn’t completely clear on when society’s precipitous decline began, but he was sure that the rise in popularity of the acai berry had something to do with it.

I’m going to hit a few quick things here at the top today rather than just focus on one topic. This will happen from time to time going forward.

It looks like the Democrats are going to pitch in with the heavy lifting of making sure that Joe Biden isn’t president for as long as his evil wife wants him to be.

As I recently wrote in a VIP column, the Biden cheerleaders in the corrupt mainstream media have recently been admitting that President LOLEightyonemillion isn’t really up to the task of being the most powerful man in the world, or any task for that matter.

Athena wrote yesterday that the criminal sleaziness oozing out of Hunter Biden’s pores will probably force the Democrats to find a way to make Ol’ Gropes step aside sooner rather than later. Rick had a post detailing the efforts of some progressives to make sure that a run in 2024 isn’t an option for Biden. He also cites a poll that says that two-thirds of Democratic voters would prefer that Biden not be on the ballot in 2024.

It would appear that the always unhinged Grandpa Loony Tunes reads different polls:

Note: Biden also thinks Elmo is real.

Well, they did promise that Biden would bring the country together and he seems to have done just that. Nobody likes him now.

Kira had a horrifying story over at RedState the other day that makes yet another case for making public sector teachers’ unions illegal and defunding public education:

In a school discrimination case that could set a precedent for beleaguered parents across the country frustrated with Critical Race Theory-related issues in the classroom, a California woman is set to file suit against her child’s school district after her 7-year-old daughter was punished and humiliated for drawing a Black Lives Matter picture for her friends that also included the sentiment that “any lives” matter. In addition, the school never informed her about the incident or the punishment; she only learned about it after another parent mentioned it to her a year later.

Kira does a deep dive with the girl’s mother and her attorney. It’s an upsetting, but necessary read. Kira will be joining Stephen Green and me on Thursday for “Five O’Clock Somewhere” to discuss the story.

Our own Megan Fox is having quite the week. She immediately smelled a rat in a story published in the Indianapolis Star that was only backed up by a single, very dubious source. Being the journalistic pit bull that she is, Megan wouldn’t let it go. Other outlets began picking up on it, many of them (looking at you WaPo) not giving Megan attribution. That’s changed. She was on Jessie Watters’s FNC show on Monday and on Tuesday the Wall Street Journal editorial board acknowledged that she was the first to call b.s. on the story.

Unlike the hacks in the mainstream media, the journalists like Megan on our side are doing real journalism. Sources have to be checked, actual work has to be done. This is made possible by our ever-growing community of VIP subscribers. It really is a community too. As I have mentioned many times, we have a brilliant mix of serious fare and fun stuff over on the other side. For just a few dollars a month, you can get access to all of the premium content here at PJ Media. That includes the hard-hitting material that Megan and our other writers do, as well as the always unpredictable “Unwoke” podcast I do with my friend Kevin Downey Jr.

For a couple of more dollars, you can get a VIP Gold subscription and enjoy the premium content from all of the Townhall Mothership sites (PJM, Townhall, RedState, HotAir, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy).

We learn a lot from each other and we have a LOT of fun. Join us, won’t you? You can subscribe here and use the promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount. The party never ends and you can wander in whenever you want.

Hope to see you soon.

Everything Isn’t Awful

To really understand the power of today's James Webb Space Telescope images, you need to compare them with what we had before the telescope was deployed. The difference is mind-boggling. Here's a thread. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5iCtEFqLpP — Goodable (@Goodable) July 12, 2022

PJ Media

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of July 4-10, 2022

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: JILL BIDEN SHOCKED — Hispanics Are Not Breakfast Tacos

How Did We Miss This Video? The WEF Told Us in 2018 That They Are Bolshies and They Are Coming for the United States of America

There’s No Way Joe Biden Survives This: Democrats Must Jettison Him BEFORE Midterm Season Heats Up

Today in History: The Siege of Acre, When “Muslims Were Tried by an Unparalleled Disaster”

FLASHBACK 2019: Ohio Dems Voted to Ensure ONLY Black Babies Would Be Aborted

Biden, the Manchurian Candidate

Wow. Britain’s Greatest Olympian Reveals That He Was Trafficked to the UK as a Boy

WATCH: Sen. Hawley Schools Professor Who Accused Him Being ‘Transphobic’ for Saying Only Women Can Get Pregnant

Scientists Agog Over First Images From the Webb Space Telescope

Let Them Eat Cake! With Californians Suffering, State Blows $1 Billion on Diversity Programs

Seven Kids, One as Young as 10, Hunt, Kill Elderly Philly Man, Locals Can’t Understand

Get Woke, Go Broke: Starbucks Will Close 16 Stores Due to Drug Use and Crime

The Collateral Damage of a Movement

Tough Lessons From the Beehive State

Shucks. They’re fighting. Progressive Group Announces Plan to Oppose Biden Renomination in 2024

Stossel. Dictator Envy

Shapiro. Woke Academic Gobbledygook Makes You Rich and Famous

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter’s new book! We’ll Be Back: Exclusive Book Excerpt

We’re getting too used to them. The Latest Fauci Contradiction on Vaccine Transmission Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

Fauxcahontas is mentally unwell. Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down on Attacks Against Pregnancy Centers

We Shouldn’t Be Surprised That Moron Mazie Doesn’t Understand Originalism

Twitter Sues Elon Musk

Texas dad defends family from robbery attack in his own driveway

Cam&Co. Detroit firearms instructor bringing 2A teaching to the masses

Op-ed makes bizarrely bold claim about Founding Fathers

Maybe we could trade him for her. LeBron James: Maybe Brittney Griner doesn’t even want to come back to America

Roman Polanski could return to the US without serving time with help from DA George Gascon

CNN data analyst: It’s the economy in the midterms, stupid … not the J6 hearings

DA Declines to File Battery Charge Against Teacher Who Physically Forced 9-Year-Old to Mask; Charges Dad With Campus Disruption Instead

Bring it, losers. Democrats Prepare a Mid-Term October Surprise to Influence the Election

Eric July Is About to Do What Marvel and DC Comics Couldn’t…Attract Readers

This guy is a paste-eater. David French says the Supreme Court telling Congress to do its job is ‘a dangerous game’

Mary Margaret Olohan managed to sneak some photos out of one of those so-called crisis pregnancy centers

‘Absolutely horrifying’ body cam and security camera footage from Uvalde school shooting lays out the timeline

VIP

[WATCH] Kruiser’s ‘Beyond the Briefing’—The Wusses Say They Want a Revolution

Crack, Prostitutes, Shady Business Deals, and Biden’s ‘Return to Decency’

Joe Biden Is Politically Dead, but Is Donald Trump, Too?

Despite Outcry From Democrats, Biden Will Name a Pro-Life Kentucky Judge To the Federal Bench

Groomers Aren’t Even Trying to Hide It Anymore

Around the Interwebz

Zendaya Makes Emmy History With Latest Noms For ‘Euphoria’, Becoming Youngest Two-Time Acting Nominee & Youngest Producing Nom

Helping the bottom line…BMW starts selling heated seat subscriptions for $18 a month

11 Wild Urban Legends Surrounding Popular Songs

Reduct This

Woman Loves Driving Until She Has to Park, Back Up, or Switch Lanes: https://t.co/NlaXT1LtxP pic.twitter.com/Hw8JzOC55p — Reductress (@Reductress) July 12, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery