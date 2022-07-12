Biden, the Manchurian Candidate

No one should doubt that Joe Biden is a Manchurian Candidate. The evidence supporting that conclusion is considerable. His actions repeatedly harm American national security and benefit communist China’s quest for economic and political domination of the world.

On July 11, Tucker Carlson complemented the work of talented investigative reporters (including those at the Daily Mail, and at the New York Post, which first broached the Hunter laptop story), cataloguing documentary evidence tying the Biden family to influence peddling by the CCP. Carlson went one step farther, however, making the penultimate case that the CCP’s influence peddling has borne fruit repeatedly in Biden Administration policies that benefit the communist regime at the expense of the United States. That case has constitutional ramifications under a clause Democrats vigorously asserted without evidence against President Trump: the Foreign Emoluments Clause, Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution. While evidence relevant to that clause abounds in the case of Joe Biden, Democrats and the mainstream media have turned a blind eye.

Under the Foreign Emoluments Clause, “[N]o Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under [the United States], shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.” An emolument is any form of financial remuneration or profit. If Carlson is correct, Biden is guilty of violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause by receiving when he was vice president through a joint bank account with Hunter funds from foreign state-controlled entities which were then used in part to pay Joe Biden’s debts. He thereby profited directly from Hunter’s foreign influence peddling. Acceptance of an emolument need not be knowing, so Biden’s protestations of a lack of awareness of the funds (dubious given recent email evidence) are nevertheless unavailing.

Carlson’s monologue summed up much of the evidence supporting the conclusion Biden has sold out America for his family’s financial benefit. Biden and Biden family members profited from numerous influence peddling schemes involving America’s enemies engineered by Hunter and others, including Christopher Heinz (son of Climate Czar John Kerry), not only netting Hunter tens of millions but also financially benefiting James Biden and even Joe Biden himself. Moreover, Daily Mail reports confirm that Hunter and Joe shared bank accounts, and certain of these accounts purportedly received funds from foreign-controlled entities; out of those accounts the Bidens paid Joe Biden’s expenses. Belying Biden’s oft-repeated claim of no knowledge of his son’s business dealings with foreign actors is, in addition to the banking evidence and correspondence related thereto, a newly discovered email first disclosed by the Daily Mail, and shared by Carlson, establishing the claim to be directly contradicted (to be false). Taken together, the evidence invites investigation of not only several criminal law violations but also of Foreign Emoluments Clause constitutional violations.

Carlson presented over a half-dozen major Biden policies that aid Communist China’s quest for global dominion and undermine the national security of the United States. Among them: (1) Biden’s total lack of any meaningful follow-up on intelligence analysts’ conclusion that they could not rule out that the CCP created COVID-19 as a bioweapon and intentionally released it internationally (killing 6.35 million worldwide); (2) Biden’s termination of the Trump era counterespionage “China Initiative” whereby the DOJ and FBI endeavored to interdict CCP theft of American intelligence and technology; (3) Biden’s destruction of the fossil fuel industry in favor of China-dominated wind and solar, effecting an enormous wealth transfer from America to China; (4) Biden’s ignominious retreat from Afghanistan, ceding Afghan mineral wealth to China; (5) Biden termination of Trump’s ban on Chinese surveillance via WeChat and TikTok; (6) the Biden DOJ’s arrest of China critics Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon on bogus charges; (7) Biden’s approval of Huawei licenses enabling the CCP to control the auto computer chip market; and (8) Biden’s planned cessation of Trump-era tariffs on China imports.

We should add to Carlson’s list Biden’s complete refusal to defend the United States from entry of highly lethal Chinese-made fentanyl pouring into the United States through our unprotected southern border every day, causing fentanyl overdose to be the leading cause of death for Americans age 18 to 45.

Biden apparently thinks he can get away with his consistent pattern of aiding communist China at the expense of the United States, suffering no rebuke from the mainstream media, the American people, the Congress, or the courts. But the naivete that led the Nixon administration to embrace “détente” with China no longer dominates Americans’ perception of Xi Jinping’s brutal communist regime. Despite the general media blackout on serious coverage of the China threat, most Americans now realize, particularly in the wake of China’s violent suppression of freedom in Hong Kong and enslavement, organ harvesting, and selective murder from among an estimated 1.8 million people in CCP concentration camps (Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and Turkic Muslims) that China’s ruthless totalitarian regime is working to snuff out freedom and replace it with Chinese totalitarianism everywhere in the world.

China was not reformed or westernized by capitalism as Nixon and Kissinger presumed, and it has never been truly capitalistic. Rather, the CCP embraced a state-controlled and state-directed capitalism under its and PLA control and has used its entry into the international community not to compete fairly but to undermine and defeat the West by exploiting every weakness, doing so to fulfill the ultimate PLA aspirations, which call for global dominion. If anything, détente served as a CCP/PLA spring board, enabling communist China to leap ahead in its quest to officiously intermeddle with, expand malign influence among, and exercise economic and political control over countries worldwide. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, its suppression of Hong Kong (stifling of all forms of dissent), its influence peddling throughout the West, its bribery of government officials worldwide, its global espionage, and its strategic alliances with enemies of the United States have left freedom and free peoples under assault everywhere. We are in a defensive posture, while China aggresses. It is high time everyone awoke to the real world of CCP aggression. China is at war with the West. China conceives of war as a long-term endeavor where it befriends and then weakens its opponents, leaving them vulnerable to Chinese influence and control. In this way, China’s war against the West can conceivably be won without ever having to fire a shot. It is a war many in the West do not recognize, but a war nonetheless. Michael Pillsbury well explains China’s approach to global domination in his The Hundred-Year Marathon.

When the dust settles following the 2022 midterms, if Republicans are ushered into the majority in the House (and possibly the Senate), they must act post-haste not only to investigate the Bidens’ corruption, which threatens American national security, but also to introduce and pass bill after bill to counter the China threat at home and abroad: shutting our borders to Chinese nationals (each of whom is apprised by party officials before leaving the country that it is a citizen’s duty to serve the will of the CCP if called upon, and that includes acts of espionage); ferreting out and prosecuting with stiff penalties all engaged in spying for China in the United States; and building a second to none military, one that can thoroughly counter Chinese dominance in the South China Sea, defend Taiwan, and neutralize every other potential Chinese military advantage in the world. No doubt the compromised Joe Biden will veto those bills, but every effort must be undertaken to pass them and to override Biden’s vetoes with a two-thirds vote of both houses. The effort must be undertaken because the ultimate survival of freedom at home and abroad very much depends on reversing every concession Biden has made to the CCP.