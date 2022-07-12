How Did We Miss This Video? The WEF Told Us in 2018 That They Are Bolshies and They Are Coming for the United States of America

The World Economic Forum (WEF) released a brief video in 2018 telling us about its “predictions” for 2030. Needless to say, these people are predicting planning nothing more than pure Marxism. The estimated arrival time is in eight years.

FACT-O-RAMA! As you read this article and watch the video, you MUST remember that anything “green” or “woke” is a euphemism for communism. These concepts are simply ways to control where you live and what you eat. The globalists who want to take control won’t partake in this nonsense themselves. They will live wealthy lives in palaces and eat whatever they want, just like every other communist leader in history.

The video opens with a very happy man smiling ear to ear, and then you see the words, “You will own nothing and be happy.” The video gets progressively infuriating.

Prediction #1: You don’t need no stinkin’ [insert everything you own].

After the terrifying opening line, “You will own nothing and be happy,” the first prediction is, “Whatever you want, you will rent, and it will be delivered by drone.”

For example, you won’t be able to own a bike, but if you want to take a ride, you can rent one (from the commies).

What the WEF doesn’t tell you is that what you rent or purchase to eat will be determined by your “Environmental and Social Governance” (ESG) rating. If you aren’t green or woke enough, the powers that be may decide you don’t get a bike that day. Or medicine, or a “pass” to fly to Washington state for a vacation to see the ruins of what used to be Seattle.

PINKO-RAMA! The Aspen Institute is holding an invitation-only meeting of high-ranking American commies in Aspen, Colo. to figure out how to push ESG on America. The 2020 Aspen Institute meeting was funded in part by the usual bolshie-American billionaires such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, BlackRock, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Crown family, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Bloomberg Family Foundation. The U.S. Department of State and Walmart each kicked in a million dollars.

Prediction #2: Superpower? What’s that?

Prediction number two is even more terrifying, “The U.S. won’t be the world’s leading superpower; a handful of countries will dominate.”

They aren’t even hiding their plans. THESE are the globalist elites telling us they plan to take over the world and run the show. This is communism, as well as the very reason we have the 2nd Amendment. I don’t know about you, but I refuse to be governed by unelected commie pinkos from across the world.

Prediction #3: Organs?

Now it gets weird. The next prediction states, “You won’t die waiting for an organ. We won’t transplant organs; we’ll print one instead.”

First off, who is/are “we?” “We” refers to the globalists. Why are they fixated on organs? Why fake organs? I don’t yet know, but if you have an opinion, please leave it in the comments.

Prediction #4: You’re a vegan now.

If you’re not yet convinced that the WEF is full of commies who are coming for you, prediction number four is reason enough to get very cranky, “You’ll eat much less meat. An occasional treat, not a staple, for the good of the environment and our health.”

The Marxists are coming for your steaks, you know, for the good of the planet and our health, which again, is communism disguised as virtue. Nothing says globalist, authoritarian control like people from other countries deciding what you will and will not eat. They will say it has something to do with cow flatulence, but if this planet can survive dinosaur farts, I think we’ll be okay.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bill Gates, whose wife left him, in part over his friendship with the now-horizontal Jeffrey Epstein, is buying up a tremendous amount of American farmland. Are you putting the pieces together yet?

Prediction #5: Meet your new neighbors, the refugees.

When the globalists run the world, they will send people to live wherever they like. The fifth prediction says it out loud and proud. “A billion people will be displaced by climate change. We’ll have to do a better job of welcoming and integrating refugees.”

Trust me when I tell you that Joe Biden’s open-border policy is just a dress rehearsal for what the communists have in mind. The one billion invaders won’t live in your house because you don’t own one, remember? They’ll be down the hall in a nearby “sleeping chamber.” If you complain, that will go against your ESG rating, and you’ll be punished. Now you can’t rent a bike for four weeks, and your family doesn’t taste a hotdog for three months.

Prediction #6: Return of the ESG

Prediction number six targets companies that refuse to participate in the commie lunacy that disguises itself as environmentalism. “Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide. There will be a global price on carbon. This will help make fossil fuels history.”

In other words, companies can join the commies or be fined to the point that they go out of business. You WILL play along, comrade, if you want your business to remain open.

Do you really think Chinese factories are operating under any sort of environmental standards? If you do, I’d like to sell you my old mattress that absorbs carbon. I can’t get the Salvation Army to take it, but it’s yours for $7,000.

FACT-O-RAMA! Historically, communism has always been disguised as something that is for the “greater good.” Don’t believe it. Communism results in death and misery, nothing else, every time.

Prediction #7: Commies in Space

Now it’s getting worse. The next prediction says, “You could be preparing to go to Mars. Scientists will have worked out how to keep you healthy in space. The start of a journey to find alien life.” As if ruining one planet with communism wasn’t enough.

Most importantly, what if I DONT WANT to go to Mars? The way the video phrases it, it doesn’t sound like going to Mars is an option. The “prediction” sounds more like a command.

Prediction #8: Fool me seven times, shame on Stalin.

Here is where they try to pretend they didn’t just give us seven examples of communism, coming to a planet near you.

“Western values will have been tested to the breaking point. Checks and balances that underpin our democracy must not be forgotten.”

The commies try to pretend we will still have freedoms, despite the fact that we will own nothing, have no borders, may get sent to Mars against our will, can’t decide what we eat, and will be punished for not playing along with the green and the woke nonsense.

Don’t buy it folks; buy ammo instead.

Watch to see who is playing along (like Bill Gates and Joe Biden). Stop buying from companies that support and push this attack on our freedoms. This is not a drill.

We are WAY behind in the battle against the bolshies. Remember, they are meeting THIS WEEK. And guess who their preferred candidates are?

From The Epoch Times:

Data from Open Secrets show that individuals employed by or closely connected with the Aspen Institute have donated overwhelmingly to Democrats in recent election cycles. During the 2022 cycle, for example, 98.26 percent of the money that those individuals donated to federal candidates went to Democrats. During the 2018 cycle, all of their money went to Democrats.

Watch the apparatchiks’ video here. Don’t be fooled by the gentle music, visuals of smiling people, or smokestacks emitting carbon. They are coming for our nation and YOUR freedom.