WATCH: Sen. Hawley Schools Professor Who Accused Him Being ‘Transphobic’ for Saying Only Women Can Get Pregnant

A Berkeley law professor got her (at least I’m assuming she is a woman; I’m not a biologist) fifteen minutes of fame after accusing Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) of being “transphobic” for the incredibly insensitive suggestion that only women can get pregnant.

Prof. Khiara M. Bridges was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the overturning of Roe v. Wade when Hawley mocked her, referring to “people with the capacity for pregnancy.”

“Would that be women?” he asked.

She responded by suggesting that the overturning of Roe v. Wade also impacts trans men [women] and non-binary people who can get pregnant [women], and went on to say that she wanted to “recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic and it opens up trans people to violence.”

I don’t know how Hawley didn’t just burst out laughing after that, but he didn’t and proceeded to let her make a fool out of herself in a heated exchange, including one moment where she asked him if he believed that men can get pregnant, to which she told him that he was, “denying that trans people exist.”

Watch the whole thing:

INSANITY: A pro-abortion witness just called Senator @HawleyMO "transphobic" for suggesting that only women can get pregnant. pic.twitter.com/bnlAKIKbMY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2022

This woman is a professor, in case you forgot.

I can remember when the ability to bear children was a source of women’s pride; now, because of the cancerous transgender cult, left-wing women are actively taking that away from themselves.