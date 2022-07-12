Despite Outcry From Democrats, Biden Will Name a Pro-Life Kentucky Judge To the Federal Bench

News of the Meredith appointment broke on June 24 — just a day after the Dobbs decision repealing Roe v. Wade dropped. Angry Democrats objected, including Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), who had previously spoken out strongly against the Meredith nomination, and went ballistic, calling Meredith “an extremist.”

The White House wouldn’t confirm or deny the appointment. But the Louisville Courier-Journal obtained a series of emails that exposed the White House plan, riling up the pro-abortion forces even more.

That’s where the matter stood until now. The White House is preparing to nominate Meredith anyway, despite the almost certain hysterical opposition from pro-abortion groups.

HuffPo:

But the news is out, and Biden is facing fire from his own party and allies. Beshear called such a nomination “indefensible,” and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said “the last thing we need is another extremist on the bench.” Eight national abortion rights groups issued a rare joint statement calling Meredith “unacceptable at any time, but especially on the heels of six Supreme Court justices taking away a fundamental right from millions of people.” Late Monday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) similarly raised concerns about the prospect of Biden appointing Meredith to a lifetime federal court seat. “I do not think this is the kind of person that a Democratic majority should put on the bench,” Kaine told HuffPost.

But behind the scenes, the White House has continued to defend the choice of a pro-life judge. And plans are moving forward to go ahead and name Meredith anyway.

This source also believes that Meredith would likely be announced as part of a large package of judicial nominees that would include many picks that Democrats do like. None of this is set in stone. It’s not clear what Biden may be hoping to get in return for nominating Meredith. It’s also not clear when such a package of nominees might be announced, if it is at all. But the president’s plan to potentially nominate Meredith may be part of a deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to speed up other judicial nominees through a deadlocked Senate, especially ahead of the November midterm elections that could cost Democrats control of the chamber. A McConnell aide previously said he had “great respect for Chad,” when he was being considered for a different court seat in 2019.

These kinds of deals between presidents and opposition leaders are routine. The only thing that makes it different is the Dobbs decision. It makes Biden appear tone-deaf to his supporters and a hypocrite to the pro-abortion lobby.

There’s still a good chance that Biden will suddenly lose Meredith’s name somewhere between now and the naming of other judges. Perhaps Biden will take a chance on Democrats being able to obstruct most GOP nominees between now and the 2024 election, when the political situation may be more favorable for Democrats.

One thing is sure: the Meredith nomination will do nothing to help Biden’s falling support in his own party.