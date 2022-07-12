FLASHBACK: Ohio Dems Voted to Ensure ONLY Black Babies Would Be Aborted

The Democrat Party has become so depraved and devoid of basic human decency that a number of them even voted to ensure only black babies would be aborted in Ohio.

This story hearkens back to 2019 when the Ohio legislature was debating Heartbeat Bill—which later became law—requiring that abortion doctors check for a heartbeat before killing an unborn child, and outlawing the procedure when one is detected. The law was initially halted by a judge but went into effect when the Supreme Court ruled Roe v. Wade unconstitutional and sent the issue back to the states.

In a story that wasn’t widely reported at the time, a Democrat state representative in Ohio, Janine Boyd, proposed an amendment to Senate Bill 23 called “Exemption for African-American Women” that would have exempted black women from the heartbeat law—in other words, black babies with a detectable heartbeat could be indiscriminately killed by abortionists, but not white babies.

Boyd, the ranking member of the House Health Committee, introduced Amendment 0291during a committee meeting on April 9, the text of which stipulates that “African-American women shall be exempt from the requirements” of the abortion law. She told the committee at the time, “I consider the slave trade and how black slaves were once treated like cattle and put out to stud in order to create generations of more slaves. I consider how many masters raped their slaves. I consider how many masters forced their slaves to have abortions, and I consider how many pregnant slaves self-induced abortion, so that they would not contribute children they had to the slave system that was the foundational economic system of our country, our younger country.”

“And so I submit to you respectfully that our country is not far enough beyond our history to legislate as if it is,” she added.

And so the answer is to kill more black babies? How does that make any sense?

I know Democrats like Boyd will be disappointed to hear this, but slavery is no longer legal in the United States. I understand that pretending otherwise is a reliable way to bring in campaign contributions and gin up the base, but Boyd’s analogy is asinine. Moreover, why is a black Democrat pushing for separate and unequal abortion laws? Imagine the outrage if a Republican had introduced a bill stipulating that only black babies could be killed via abortion!

Committee Chairman Derek Merrin, a Republican, “strongly objected” to the amendment, and rightly so, saying, “I believe—and I believe a majority of this committee believes—that the law should be applied equally to all citizens of the state, regardless of race.” The amendment was defeated 11-7 along party lines without a single Democrat objecting to the racist measure.

The following day, Rep. Stephanie Howse, another black Democrat, introduced the amendment to the full Ohio House. Republican Bill Seitz moved that the amendment be tabled. Sixty Republicans voted to table the amendment and a shocking number of Democrats, 36, voted to proceed to a vote on the amendment. Again, not a single Democrat voted to table it.

For years Planned Parenthood—celebrated, bought, and paid for by the Democrat Party— has aggressively targeted black babies for termination by strategically placing their abortuaries in black communities. As a result, black women terminate their pregnancies at five times the rate of white women—that’s from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, which proudly celebrates what can only be called a black genocide.

Michael Novak, the George F. Jewett scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, once described the ramifications of the black abortion rate this way: “Since the number of current living blacks (in the U.S.) is 31 million, the missing 10 million represents an enormous loss for, without abortion, America’s black community would now number 41 million persons. It would be 35 percent larger than it is currently. Abortion has swept through the black community cutting down every fourth member.” And that was several years back. It’s worse now.

Related: Why Does the Left Want to Shut Down Crisis Pregnancy Centers?

The Center for Urban Renewal and Education wrote in a 2015 report to Congress that “Blacks who cry in desperation for political change must recognize that the majority of their civic leaders support policies which destroy their future constituency. It is not beyond reason to conclude that today there could be more black Senators and Representatives in the halls of Congress had it not been for the abortion platform supported by so many liberal black and white leaders. Today, as a result of an abortion, blacks have prevented themselves from gaining greater political opportunity.”

Democrats, the party of slavery and Jim Crowe, have worked tirelessly to destroy the black community with their policies—not only abortion but also decimating the black family with welfare policies that encourage fatherlessness, liberal drug laws that get more people hooked and unable to support themselves, and allowing crime to run rampant in urban communities.

Fortunately, the racist abortion amendment didn’t pass, but the message is not lost on those of us who value human life: Democrats have no compunction about killing black babies—they’ve supported it all along and they want it to continue.