Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of July 4-10, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

In the interest of accountability, I would like to share the new plan for this column going forward, dear readers. As I have presently laid out the schedule, The Worst of Times will now be published every Tuesday. It’s out in the universe and now I need to make it happen.

Now let’s look at the loonies.

1: If Only John Roberts Would Retire

The first line of this offering from Pamela Paul sums liberalism rather succinctly: “If liberal dreams — so endearing, so enduring — really did come true, Chief Justice John Roberts would resign.”

It seems that Roberts’s luster for having saved Obamacare has worn off for the left after

Dobbs. He’s the shiny new thing in the Dems’ perpetual quest for new monsters under the bed.

The “liberal dreams” thing is what really struck me, though. The American left operates under the delusion that their pet policies are — and you’ll see this phrase a lot — “wildly popular.” What that really means is “People in California, Portland, Seattle, New York City, and Chicago like them a lot.” They’re never willing to acknowledge that the electoral landscape in America really doesn’t back that idea up.

This is why they’re always dreaming of solutions that involve anything but doing real work to get candidates (legitimately) elected and having their “wildly popular” ideas passed into law. If only Roberts would retire. If only we could pack the court. If only Biden would be more executive action happy.

Keep dreaming, Toots, see how that works out for you.

The next two examples from the Times are related, even if they may not seem to be at first.

2: What the Biden Administration Could Do Now to Protect Abortion Rights

This one was written by the Times Editorial Board, so you know that emo will rule the day.

The left is in full garment-rending mode right now because they’re upset that the addled placeholder president they, um, elected can’t transform himself into a knight on a white steed who will ride in to save their ability to kill babies.

Because none of them ever passed a government or civics class, they don’t understand that what they want Biden to do in response to a Supreme Court decision would more than likely be reversed by a judge or a lower court anyway. Absent any Super Joe actions, the board has decided that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should be the hero.

Leftists love unelected regulatory agencies, and the board really wants the FDA to flex its muscle here. They also want blue states to acknowledge the “pre-emptive authority” (How creepy does that sound?) for reasons that aren’t made clear. The abortion ghouls are still running amok in the bluest states, so I’m not sure what the concern is here.

Oh, yeah, they’re idiots.

3: Another Step Toward Climate Apocalypse

Paul Krugman has taken a brief respite from assuring us that President LOLEightyonemillion bears no responsibility whatsoever for the train wreck that is the United States economy right now. Don’t worry, he’ll no doubt return to his regular duties soon.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that no climate alarmist has ever read The Boy Who Cried Wolf. I’m not that old and my math skills are Catholic school strong but even I can’t count how many times I was supposed to have perished due to a climate catastrophe by now. I’m also convinced that leftists wake up every morning reflexively belching hyperbole.

This is related to the above story because it is once again about the lefties’ love (fetish?) for unelected regulatory agencies.

Professor Paul is super sad that the Supreme Court took some power away from the already too powerful EPA and essentially told legislators to do their damned jobs.

I don’t worry about these things because I will soon be killed by the climate apocalypse.

PostScript: How to defeat extreme Trumpists? Build a centrist coalition.

This WaPo drivel by Michael Gerson begins by pretending that the J6 committee has found out something useful, so we’re immediately alerted that the column will be free from anything rational.

Gerson is practically projectile vomiting boilerplate Dem talking points in this one. TRUMP! EXTREME! I don’t know why he even bothers with sentences.

The gist of it is that the Dems need to be coy and “centrist” to counter what he perceives as far-right extremism.

Here’s the thing about that: what they call the “far-right” is really just the right. We’ve been here for years and haven’t moved anywhere. The Democrats, however, have been lurching leftward so hard they all need neck braces now.

Given this, whatever they view as the center now is really just a point on the political spectrum that would have been considered extreme left a few years ago.

Reading between the lines, it’s easy to see that Gerson really just wants Dems to take baby steps on the way to their very real extremist positions.

Nice try, Mikey. Maybe just get back to the “wildly popular” delusion.

Let’s do this again soon. Like next Tuesday.

Have fun!