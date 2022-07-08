The Morning Briefing: Fake Native American and Pathological Liar Elizabeth Warren Is a Psychopath

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Many at the office feel that Harrison’s years in a Captain and Tennille tribute band didn’t adequately prepare him for management.

A few years ago, I spent a week or two doing genealogical research on Ancestry.com. I quickly found out that I’m descended from three Native American tribes and have far more Native blood in me than Elizabeth Warren. You know what I’ve never done? Referred to myself as a person of color.

Fauxcahontas was comfortable doing that frequently, despite being whiter than the teeth in a Romney family Fourth of July picture.

Everything about this execrable woman is duplicitous. She’s a multi-millionaire who constantly rails against “the rich,” all the while pretending that she’s down with the struggles of the commoners.

She often seems on the verge of losing it during public speeches, exhibiting a level of anger that really seems out of place given her level of privilege.

Put mildly, Lying Lizzie is rather unhinged.

Now this mentally unwell woman who has far too much power is on the warpath against women who have unplanned pregnancies but opt to not have abortions in Massachusetts.

Paula has the story:

Let’s get one thing straight: The Left doesn’t care about women with unplanned pregnancies. They only care about murdering babies and keeping Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer-funded grift going. You know how we know? Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Eichmann) is trying to shut down crisis pregnancy centers that have helped untold millions of women — and saved the lives of more than 800,000 babies, just since 2016 — by providing prenatal care and ultrasounds, parenting classes, counseling, diapers, other baby supplies including formula and furniture, and access to social services. But that’s not good enough for Liz Warren because those centers refuse to shed innocent blood. On Wednesday Warren said, “Here in Massachusetts, these so-called crisis pregnancy centers outnumber genuine abortion clinics three to one.” She accused crisis pregnancy centers of tricking women into visiting the clinics thinking they’ll be able to get an abortion and then pulling a bait-and-switch in order to harm them. “That needs to stop. We need to put a stop to that in Massachusetts right now,” she declared.

So, in Warren’s world abortion clinics are the tops but crisis pregnancy centers are elaborate ruses that commit the heinous crime of not killing babies.

Like I said: unhinged.

Paula goes into great detail with information about exactly what crisis centers do. All of it is singularly devoted to keeping expectant mothers healthy and not doing anything to “harm them,” as the pathological liar Warren states.

This perpetually angry lunatic is visibly upset that Planned Parenthood’s monthly death toll is going to be going down now that Roe has been overturned. It’s disturbing enough to see the frothing at the mouth, rabid protesters behaving like this. Warren is a United States Senator though. It’s terrifying to think of this woman having the power to influence laws in this country.

Elizabeth Warren is the poster fake woman of color for why Republicans should not attempt anything bipartisan with this current crop of Democrats in Congress. Warren and Company have nothing but the darkest and most sinister motives and Republicans can’t get suckered into lighting any kind of unity candle with them.

Ya hear that, Mittens?

Everything Isn’t Awful

This is Corion Evans. While he was driving in Mississippi, he saw a car swerve and crash into a river. Without hesitating, he ran out, jumped into the water, and rescued three girls inside. He's 16. pic.twitter.com/bVqNd0wXNQ — Goodable (@Goodable) July 7, 2022

