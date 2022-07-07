Is He Running? Trump Plane Gets a Fresh Coat of Paint

In 2016, Donald Trump loved to stunt on his opponent by landing his massive, branded jet behind her just as she was giving a canned speech during campaign stops at airports. Now, a new video documents “Trump Force One” getting a fresh coat of paint, leaving the gleaming Boeing 757 resplendent with a waving American flag on the tail.

Trump linked the video in a post on his Truth Social media platform, writing, “During my four years in the White House, I didn’t use everybody’s favorite airplane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 WIN. Now it has been completely modernized and renovated, and looks GREAT, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner. Get ready!”

An hour later, Trump followed up with a poll that showed him winning majority support over other potential candidates in a Republican primary for the office of president in 2024:

“The crown jewel in the Trump Fleet is the custom Boeing 757, one of the most famous private jets in the world,” according to the Trump Organization website. “The aircraft is powered by Rolls Royce Engines and can fly up to 8 hours uninterrupted within a 3,000-mile range. The Trump 757 has been entirely customized and features Italian leather seats embroidered with the Trump Family crest, 24-karat gold plated accents, two private guestrooms, three bathrooms, dining and conference areas and an extensive entertainment system that rivals any private theater. The Trump 757 has been featured on the world stage, crossing virtually every inch of the country and beyond.”

The plane was built in 1991 and began its career as a commercial jet. Trump purchased the plane from then-owner Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2011. “Mr. Trump said he liked older planes because they had been ‘tested’ and had ‘been around,'” according to Aerotime. The 757 is “one of the fastest airplanes in the world. It can achieve more than 500 miles per hour speed.”

During the 2016 campaign, the “T-Bird” (as the former president calls it) served as a potent campaign icon, a powerful backdrop at rallies, and a symbol of candidate Trump’s power, success, and prestige. Will the custom-fitted jet soon be returning to the campaign trail to show off its gleaming new paint job?

Watch the stunning rejuvenation of Trump’s iconic private jet!