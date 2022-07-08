'Unwoke' Free-for-All #9: A Very Special Glimpse Into Our Private Lives

Kevin and I were winging it here for this one, largely due to my life having some annoying circumstances, which will be explained. Think of it as a very special episode, like they do on television.

No, neither of us are pregnant.

Here’s a little glimpse into some day-to-day stuff and I’m pretty sure none of it is too disturbing.

via GIPHY

Structure will return to this podcast next week.

We hope.

Thanks to everyone who has been listening to the free-for-all. We’re glad you’re having fun. If you would like to join us on the other side to hear us talk about things we probably should be telling therapists, you can subscribe here and use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

We’re a ganga at that price.

Sometimes we even shower for the show.

Enjoy!

