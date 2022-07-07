BREAKING: Japan's Former PM Shinzo Abe Apparently Shot During Speech, Rushed to Hospital

Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, was reportedly suffered a gunshot wound while giving a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before Abe collapsed, clutching his chest and bleeding. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital. Some outlets are reporting that he has died, others say he is experiencing heart failure, but those reports have not been confirmed.

The shooter is reportedly in police custody, but we have not yet heard from law-enforcement officials or government sources.

Stills of Shinzo Abe's alleged attacker being grabbed by security, via Asahi Shimbun (credit: 上田真美) #安倍晋三 pic.twitter.com/9OqA8o7G7r — Tom Bateman (@tomb8man) July 8, 2022

The attacker, male, is in police custody. Abe has been transported from ambulance to a helicopter now being airlifted to a hospital, NHK reports. pic.twitter.com/MPagkk1zHo — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) July 8, 2022

The official account for American Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel tweeted shortly after the news broke:

We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan. — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) July 8, 2022

This is a developing story.