BREAKING: Japan's Former PM Shinzo Abe Apparently Shot During Speech, Rushed to Hospital

By Paula Bolyard Jul 07, 2022 11:40 PM ET
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan, was reportedly suffered a gunshot wound while giving a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before Abe collapsed, clutching his chest and bleeding. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital. Some outlets are reporting that he has died, others say he is experiencing heart failure, but those reports have not been confirmed.

The shooter is reportedly in police custody, but we have not yet heard from law-enforcement officials or government sources.

The official account for American Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel tweeted shortly after the news broke:

This is a developing story.

