The Top 25 Conservatives of the Last 25 Years: Numbers 25 through 21

During America’s Birthday weekend, we unveiled PJ Media’s official 50-person short-list for the “Top 25 Conservatives of the Last 25 Years,” and then we opened the floor to reader nominations. As you could imagine, emotions got heated: One man’s rock-solid conservative is another man’s RINO, and besides, how do you define “top,” “best,” or “greatest” anyway?

Good question. (The comment section got lively.)

These sorts of lists are inherently subjective, and some very big names missed the final cut. For example, even though he served as the “compassionate conservative” president for eight of the last 25 years, there’s no George W. Bush on this list.

No Karl Rove either.

And perhaps that’s unfair: After all, President Bush’s influence was enormous; the repercussions of his decisions can still be felt today. (In fact, a Supreme Court justice nominee of his made our list at #16.)

But despite President Bush’s influence, the unfortunate truth is this: If you called a conservative candidate “another George W. Bush” in a Republican primary today, it would be taken as a damning insult. And you just can’t make a “top conservative” list if your reputation amongst conservatives is that badly underwater.

So, which conservatives made the list? What men and women were worthy of inclusion?

Scroll down and see…

PJ Media Proudly Presents: The Top 25 Conservatives of the Last 25 Years

25. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson

Why They Are on the List: ‘Cause somebody’s gotta pay for this stuff. Between 2010 and 2021 alone, they donated over half-a-billion dollars to conservative candidates and causes. They’ve also been enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, donating hundreds of millions of dollars during all three of Trump’s presidential bids.

Lately, Mrs. Adelson’s proximity to President Trump — and her Jewishness and/or support for Israel — has made her a target: Tucker Carlson recently called Miriam Adelson, a 79-year-old widow, a “warmonger.”

(That’ll teach her to support President Trump’s foreign policy, I guess.)

24. Walter Williams

Why He Is on the List: For 20 of the last 25 years, he championed conservative economic policies, popularized conservative tenets, and shattered racial stereotypes. What made Williams so special was his depth: If you needed a buttoned-up egghead to debate macroeconomic philosophy against another buttoned-up egghead, Professor Williams would destroy ‘em. His mind was as sharp as Sardinian swords.

But he was also as smooth as silk hamming it up with Joe Six-Pack as one of the top guest-hosts on “The Rush Limbaugh Show.” As El Rushbo said after Williams’ passing in 2020:

He was a funny guy. He was fearless. He was born at a perfect time for him to be alive, given what he believed, and he was a seminal figure in the advancement of Reaganomics, the central premise of free market economics. He was invaluable. And we were very fortunate to be able to get him as a guest host on this program.

23. JD Vance

Why Is He on the List: He’s President Trump’s righthand man and the personification of the MAGA political realignment. Of all the men and women on this list, Vance’s tenure in conservatism is certainly the shortest — but what he lacks in years he’s made up for in impact.

There was his “Hillbilly Elegy” book (2016) and movie (2020). There was his successful Ohio Senate bid. And, of course, there was his utter trouncing of Gov. “Tampon” Tim Walz (D-Min.) in their vice presidential debate, en route to the GOP’s landslide victory.

But his most important contribution to conservatism is what he represents.

Trump didn’t add Vance to his ticket because he was worried about losing Ohio. Instead, JD Vance’s inclusion was a statement about MAGA’s core values and priorities. He was the final piece in the realignment of working men, laborers, union members, and tradesmen into the GOP.

Because of this, he might actually be the most important man on this list in the next 25 years.

22. Matt Walsh

Why He Is on the List: He’s the top absurdist and/or humorist in the conservative movement. From racism to gender battles, Walsh has skewered, filleted, and barbequed liberal America’s sacred cows… and for the most part, he’s done so while keeping a straight face. From his uber-popular podcasts to creating 2024’s top-grossing documentary film to writing a best-selling LGBTQ child’s book about being a walrus, Walsh has cultivated a dedicated, ride-or-die following amongst younger conservatives. At this point, The Daily Wire probably needs him more than he needs The Daily Wire.

Sardonic, sly and dry, his star is still on the rise.

21. Bill O’Reilly

Why He Is on the List: For 17 of the last 25 years, he had the #1 prime-time political TV show in America. More of a traditionalist than a true conservative, Bill O’Reilly’s influence was unfathomably large during his heyday. It’s stunning to see how far he’s fallen off the radar: He went from the face of Fox News to an afterthought.

But during his prime? Few anchors in TV history had more impact.

Even today, key MAGA principles — including immigration, the border, crime, liberal media bias, and “looking out for the folks” — can trace at least some of their lineage to Bill O’Reilly. His phrasing and bombastic demeanor were almost a pre-Trump trial balloon. Even though his personal failings might’ve short-cut his influence, the fact remains that, for most of the last 25 years, he was one of the loudest, most successful, and most influential right-leaning voices in TV, radio, and print.

It was a helluva run.

Tomorrow: Numbers 20 through 16.