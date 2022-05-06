The Morning Briefing: Waterboard the Supreme Court Leaker

Top O’ the Briefing
I try not to be over the top with the headlines here but sometimes there is a point to be made.
The leak from the Supreme Court has thrown a lot of things on the fire of possibility. “Trust no one,” gets to be better advice every day.
We have been talking a lot these past few days about the leftist assault on free speech. The diaper-loading libs are forever wailing about being victimized. They are working diligently to punish anyone who makes more money than they do.
Democrats want to change the dynamic of the Supreme Court because they know that the progressive nightmare that they’re pushing wouldn’t stand with real Americans.
They can’t be allowed to win.
Six months.
Everything Isn’t Awful
#HereWeGoare in a perpetual
From Kenny Pickett’s full-page ad in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday: “I am proud to call myself a Pitt Man. The city of Pittsburgh is now my home.” #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BXJTmGO9k7
— Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 5, 2022
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Could Ukraine Actually Win This War?
The Left Is Here: Pro-Abortion Group Doxxes 6 GOP-Nominated Supreme Court Justices After Roe Leak
GOP Should Welcome Abortion Debate
How Bad Was Remote Learning for Students During COVID-19? Bad Enough for the New York Times to Notice
Waterboard all of them. ‘Absolutely Appalling’: Chief Justice Roberts Speaks Out About Leak of Abortion Decision
INTERVIEW: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Explains His Approach to Biden’s Border Crisis
Both Sides in Congress Agree: Disinformation Board Has to Go
One Man’s Harrowing Ordeal As A Captive In Iraq
Liberal Women Threaten Sex Strikes to Save Roe, to No One’s Dismay
Black Lesbian Woman™ to Replace Circle Back Girl as White House Press Secretary
Townhall Mothership
Chief Justice Roberts Has a Message For Those Trying to Sway the Bench’s Decision-making
Critics Rip the NYT Over ‘Despicable’ Hit Piec
e Against Musk and His Childhood in South Africa
People Are Preemptively Congratulating J.D. Vance After the Lincoln Project Gets Involved in Race
Here we go: Taxpayers sue DeSantis alleging violation of rights in ending Disney’s special district
Cam & Co. How serious is DeSantis about passing Constitutional Carry?
Elon Musk asks: Who is funding organizations pressuring Twitter advertisers to stop?
VIP
Western Battleground Democrat Loses Police Endorsements to Republican Opponent
The Biden Administration’s Assault on the J&J Vaccine Continues
Farewell Mr. Metz. I Hardly Knew You, and I’m Okay With That.
Those Never-Ending Absurd ‘Arguments’ in Favor of Abortion
Around the Interwebz
Arachnophobia Horror ‘Sting’ From Kiah Roache-Turner Launching At Cannes Market
Watch NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 splashing safely back down to Earth
Exploring the Mysterious Allure of Mazes and Labyrinths –
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Seated Bather, 1883 #impressionism #pierreaugusterenoir pic.twitter.com/9Z47jJe314
— THE MONTMARTE (@themontmarte) May 6, 2022