The Morning Briefing: Waterboard the Supreme Court Leaker

I try not to be over the top with the headlines here but sometimes there is a point to be made.

The leak from the Supreme Court has thrown a lot of things on the fire of possibility. “Trust no one,” gets to be better advice every day.

We have been talking a lot these past few days about the leftist assault on free speech. The diaper-loading libs are forever wailing about being victimized. They are working diligently to punish anyone who makes more money than they do.

Democrats want to change the dynamic of the Supreme Court because they know that the progressive nightmare that they’re pushing wouldn’t stand with real Americans.

They can’t be allowed to win.

Six months.

Everything Isn’t Awful

#HereWeGoare in a perpetual

From Kenny Pickett’s full-page ad in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday: “I am proud to call myself a Pitt Man. The city of Pittsburgh is now my home.” #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BXJTmGO9k7 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 5, 2022

