The Left Is Here: Pro-Abortion Group Doxxes 6 GOP-Nominated Supreme Court Justices After Roe Leak

A radical pro-abortion renta-mob has now doxxed — published the addresses and personal information of six justices of the U.S. Supreme Court — and offered to pay protesters to “peacefully” do a “walk by,” camp out in front of their homes, and do “art.”

One could safely conclude that mob rule has come to the U.S. Supreme Court, that is if the mob at the Kavanaugh hearings hadn’t disabused you of that notion already.

A newly formed astroturf group called Ruth Sent Us, ironically referring to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who thought the Roe v. Wade decision was improperly based, has now threatened the very security of the six GOP-nominated justices of the Supreme Court: Chief Justice John Roberts as well as Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito.

Yes, it’s political terrorism, but don’t expect DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to send out a posse for them.

Pro-abortion fanatics are urged to “be ruthless,” so that should inspire confidence that this is going to be a “peaceful” affair.

The Washington Examiner reports that the renta-mob will do its “walk by” on Wednesday, May 11.

The group has a dynamic map posted on its website that gives details of the street and locations.

Don’t worry, you can’t find them on this map. This is a placeholder for when the Ruth Sent Us group attempts to scrub the website of their call to violence.

Fox News reports that already Samuel Alito had to cancel a speaking engagement today due to security concerns. You don’t say?

And that’s not all. They’ve issued hyperbolic and overheated commercials claiming “Republicans have given away your right to choose, now take away their right to govern.”

Quick, call the January 6 Commission.

This is just four days after the group plans to storm Catholic Churches on Mother’s Day — “nice” touch, abortionistas.

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

Just as the Michael Bloomberg anti-gun group members do, such as Moms Demand Action, whose members are urged to wear red tops and clutch their pearls, this renta-mob is urged to wear red Handmaid’s Tale robes.

“Artists” will receive a stipend for their “work” in front of each justice’s home.

“Are you a muralist or chalk artist? Are you a graphic designer who would like to contribute remotely? Large-scale art will be included in the protests against the Supreme Court. Stipends available. To apply, please email…”

To recap: A Leftist pro-abortion mob has outed the addresses of U.S. Supreme Court justices and issued a call for “peaceful” protesters. But you know the rest of the story. After the “peaceful” protest, Ruth’s bunch will take off their red robes and don their black bloc along with their buddies in Antifa and BLM to set fire, maim, and destroy.

The Left is here. Guillotines are probably next unless those court members have extra security. I hope the kids of Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh have Secret Service or U.S. Supreme Court Police protection.

The Left is here. And those justices will need protecting.