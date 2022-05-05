Western Battleground Democrat Loses Police Endorsements to Republican Opponent

Even though the left-wing narrative has shifted to the topic of abortion, Democrats are still slated to lose control of Congress in 2022.

This fact is especially present in Nevada, where Republican Adam Laxalt is considered to be the most likely person to flip a Senate seat, in this case from Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

In fact, Laxalt is performing so competitively that the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN) changed its endorsement from Masto to him, Fox News reported.

PSAN is an umbrella organization for 100 statewide and local groups that represent thousands of law enforcement officers, and 11 of their affiliated groups followed suit, such as the Nevada Fraternal Order of Police, according to Fox News.

Laxalt is the former attorney general of Nevada, and the far left’s hostility toward police put Cortez Masto in a difficult political position.

“As a former AG I’m humbled to have the support of these brave men and women. I look forward to representing them in the Senate,” Laxalt tweeted Wednesday.

BREAKING: Law enforcement groups from across Nevada that backed @CortezMasto in 2016 have now switched to support our campaign. As a former AG I'm humbled to have the support of these brave men and women. I look forward to representing them in the Senatehttps://t.co/J4deacLcav — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) May 4, 2022

While Democrats like New York Mayor Eric Adams have tried to separate the party from their anti-law enforcement wing, especially after the riots in 2020, they have struggled to please both moderate suburbanites and police critics.

A WPA Intelligence poll of 512 likely Nevada voters taken in October 2020 showed that 51% strongly opposed defunding the police, with 13% somewhat opposed, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

As this poll was taken shortly after the height of the summer protests, it’s likely that an even higher number oppose scrapping money for police, now that tensions over the issue have somewhat calmed down.

Of course, not everyone is thrilled that Laxalt won some new friends on the campaign trail.

“Senator Cortez Masto is honored to have been endorsed by groups representing 19 law enforcement agencies and thousands of brave men and women in uniform across Nevada, and she earned their support by working closely with them as Attorney General and securing historic funding for local police departments as Senator,” Josh Marcus-Blank, Communications Director for Cortez Masto, told Fox News.

The American West will be ground zero for the midterms, and this reality will become increasingly clear to the Beltway in the coming months. Voters are frustrated about everything from inflation to the border crisis, and public safety is a prominent issue when one considers the nationwide violent crime wave that came to the forefront in 2021.

There’s still plenty of time for the political tide to turn, but the Laxalt team certainly has a reason to celebrate.