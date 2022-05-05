Those Never-Ending Absurd 'Arguments' in Favor of Abortion

Whenever the abortion debate heats up, we are treated to a barrage of nonsensical arguments in favor of the practice.

“My body, my choice!”

Oh really? I had no idea a human being had two hearts, two brains, two central nervous systems, basically a second set of everything, including two unique sets of DNA, and so on. Several arguments from the pro-abortion left rely on obfuscating the issue as one of bodily autonomy and not a discussion of the fundamental question of whether an unborn child is a unique human being.

“It’s just a clump of cells.”

To the radical left, an unborn baby is apparently just a gelatinous mass of biological matter that only solidifies into the shape of a baby mere seconds before delivery. So much of the pro-abortion left’s arguments rely on the rejection of an unborn child’s humanity. This is why the left isn’t fond of ultrasounds, particularly the 3D and 4D variety, which make it easier to see an unborn child’s features and which polls have shown have helped women reject abortion.

Ironically, Democrats insist they are “pro-choice” and not “pro-abortion” yet vehemently oppose any effort to give women as much information as possible, lest they risk that woman “choosing” not to abort her child.

And they think the right is anti-science.

Another choice talking point of the pro-abortion left is this beauty from CNN Senior Political Analyst Kirsten Powers.

“If you think abortion is wrong, don’t get an abortion,” she says. “It’s not ok to impose your religious view on others.”

If you think abortion is wrong, don't get an abortion. It's not ok to impose your religious view on others. Why should a Jew or Muslim, for eg, have to live acc to your interpretation of the Bible? If you don't get this, please don't ever use the phrase "religious freedom" again. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 4, 2022

Wow, right? Game, set, match, huh? I’m sure she thought so, but it really is worth unpacking this ridiculous argument because, for some reason, I’m seeing it a lot on social media these days.

Would Powers similarly argue that if you don’t like guns, then don’t own one? Probably not. Why? Because “guns kill people,” right? And abortion does not? The left claims they don’t think abortion is murder, but they constantly oppose any effort to inform expectant mothers about the humanity of the child they are considering aborting. For them, it’s better (meaning more profitable for the abortion industry) to see abortion as no different than, then say, getting your ear pierced, or a tattoo, or a vaccine…

Okay, I was kidding about the vaccine, because, as the past year showed, when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines, “my body, my choice” suddenly no longer applies. It doesn’t matter that both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can contract and spread COVID; according to these same people, you shouldn’t have the right to refuse to get vaccinated for COVID, even if you are in a really low-risk group.

But I digress.

Let’s look at Powers’ argument that “if you don’t like X, then don’t do X,” from another perspective.

“If you don’t like murder, then don’t kill people.”

“If you don’t like sexual assault, then don’t rape women.”

Clearly, these arguments fall apart because murder and sexual assault violate the rights, liberty, and dignity of another human being. This is why the left goes to extraordinary lengths to dehumanize unborn children. The left systematically refuses to acknowledge that opposition to abortion isn’t due to aversion to women’s rights but rather unwavering support for the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness.