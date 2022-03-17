The Morning Briefing: Why Do Joe Biden's Handlers Let the Idiot Speak?

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ice cream should be a food group.

Like many of you, I often wonder if we’re not all just players in a game of Sims. I mean, this “Joe Biden is the President of the United States” garbage can’t be real, can it?

Apparently, it can.

President Pervwhisper has access to our launch codes, our economy, and our future.

Yeah, the prospect of this Republic surviving until next Christmas is iffy.

It is no secret that Joe Biden isn’t really in control. Some ungodly cabal of puppetmasters is pulling the moron’s strings. From what we’ve seen so far, they aren’t brighter than their drooling charge. If they were, they wouldn’t let Ol’ Gropes speak in public. Ever.

Matt has the story of Biden’s latest verbal tragedy:

Biden’s apparent forgetfulness also resulted in a somewhat amusing moment — which perhaps shouldn’t be so funny, but because it’s Joe and he seems to have forgotten about his younger son’s … umm … controversial laptop photos — when he started talking about “a new civil rights cause of action” for victims of revenge porn. “So we established … a new civil rights cause of action for those whose intimate images were shared on the public screen. How many times have you heard—I bet everybody knows somebody somewhere along the line, that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then literally, in a sense, blackmails or mortifies that person … sends it out, put it online.”

This is a man who isn’t all there. And he’s in almost complete control of the most powerful nation on Earth. He’s got his office, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the mainstream media backing him up.

George W. Bush was routinely verbally scourged by the mainstream media for his occasional verbal gaffes. Compared to Biden, W. was positively Shakespearean even on his worst days.

Most of Biden’s oratorical missteps are attributed to his advanced age. I am here to say this isn’t a senility issue. Biden has always been a moron when speaking to, well, anyone. There are volumes in the public record confirming this. Sure, his age may play a part, but he’s always been a public relations liability when let off-leash in front of a camera.

We’re sending this paste-eater to a NATO summit to discuss the Russia/Ukraine horror. He shouldn’t be talking about anything beyond what he wants at snack time.

One of the ways that Biden “won” the election in 2020 involved his handlers using COVID panic to keep him out of the public eye.

In the interest of national security, Biden’s puppetmasters might want to send him to the least-used basement in the White House and keep him there for a while.

While I’m being my usual nasty self to this administration, it’s a good time to remind everyone that conservative media is constantly under assault from the mainstream media and social media. They want to prevent me from saying bad things about this nightmare of a president. We fight back at that with our VIP subscribers. We have an army of people spending a few dollars a month to back us up. They’re not just our subscribers, they’re our friends. Ask any of them.

We would love to have you join the party we’re having to keep conservative media growing. You can sign up here and use the promo code WOKE to get a 25% discount.

I am grateful that you’re all here.

Everything Isn’t Awful

True Story: Billy Joel never sells tickets to the front row of his concerts. Instead, he sends his road crew to bring down the fans from the worst seats — because he wants his biggest fans to be closest to him. pic.twitter.com/qUdwsgEdz1 — Goodable (@Goodable) March 16, 2022

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Has Nancy Pelosi Been Drinking on the Job Again? It Sure Looks That Way…

#TrueStory. Zelenskyy Can’t Trust the U.S.

Biden’s Latest Pervy Comment May Be the Most Awkward Yet

Welcome to where we’ve been in Arizona for a LONG TIME. We’re Close to a Majority of States Passing Constitutional Carry Laws

Jussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail

IT’S ON: Rep. Chip Roy Urges House Republicans to Impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas

Biden Confuses the Vice President with His Wife, Hilarity Ensues

Make it stop. Wimbledon Won’t Allow Russian Players to Compete Unless They Denounce Putin

[WATCH] America’s Most Hated Governor Gets Booed While Dropping Puck at Hockey Game

Pelosi and Buttigieg Want to Solve Inflation With — You Guessed It — More Spending

Ukraine’s Embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses Congress

Journalist Who Crashed Live Russian TV News Program Tells Viewers, ‘Don’t Be Such Zombies’

Democrats Urging Biden to Make Gas Even More Expensive

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The DeSantis Doctrine

Larry O. We Need to Learn to Keep Our Mouths Shut

Blackmail: Did Joe Biden Just Talk About Hunter Biden and His Laptop?

Wait…Did Kamala Harris Suggest That Ukraine Is Part of NATO?

Democratic knives come out for DeWine after Constitutional Carry signed

Cam&Co. A “stunning” defeat for a Rhode Island gun ban

Las Vegas man reminds us why we treat every gun as loaded

Debacle: Russia loses 4th general in combat, stalls at Odessa

Customs and Border Protection reports migrant encounters up in the month of February

Summers: Fed, Biden about to launch That 70s Stagflation Show remake

So there’s that…Report: Biden administration to waive sanctions so Russian energy firm can build Iranian nuclear plant

Human trafficking sting in Polk County nabs four Disney employees

NBC News reports on trans swimmer Lia Thomas and the long tradition of ‘gender policing’ female athletes

Jill Biden’s Latest Rescue of Her Bumbling Husband Isn’t Cute — It’s Dangerous

Students Decry College’s Paltry Pronoun Provisions — There’s Not Even a ‘Mushroomself’

Proposed ‘Fifteen Point Peace Plan’ in Russia-Ukraine War Is a Total Defeat for Putin, but Zelensky Is Biding His Time

VIP

Yes, Biden Caused Energy Prices to Skyrocket: We’ve Got the Receipts

5 Insane Lies Liberals Really Believe

In Defense of Permanent Daylight Saving Time

China’s ‘Zero COVID’ Policy Is Wavering as Europe Is Relapsing

Around the Interwebz

‘South Park’ 25th Anniversary Concert Set At Red Rocks In Colorado; Primus & Ween To Perform

Netflix makes Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People show available to stream

Emu Dads Raise the Young—Which May Not Even Be Their Offspring

Smells Like Onion

“I am going to frame my child for murder so I can finally get some sleep.” https://t.co/dTyYpvT0R6 — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 16, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery