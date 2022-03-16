Democrats Urging Biden to Make Gas Even More Expensive

Despite gas prices being at record highs and likely to continue to go up for the foreseeable future, Joe Biden seems to be looking everywhere but the United States for energy. He would sooner buy energy from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, or even Iran than drill in the United States.

Yet, for some House Democrats, Biden needs to do more than just ignore domestic energy opportunities; they want him to ban them outright.

According to a report from Politico, this week House progressives will call on Joe Biden to use his executive power and declare climate change a national emergency, issue a ban on fossil fuel drilling on public lands, and end fossil fuel subsidies.

The request from the Congressional Progressive Caucus comes as many radical Democratic Party priorities have stalled on Capitol Hill, such as student loan debt forgiveness, overhauling our elections, and, of course, immigration.

It’s no secret that gas prices have been on an upward trend for over a year now — unless you’re in the White House, and you think it’s all Putin’s fault. The recent increase in demand has Republicans calling for increased drilling in order to increase supply and bring prices down.

Democrats will also call on Biden to manufacture more heat pumps to “ease the strain in oil and gas markets that has been caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine,” though it’s hard to explain how exactly they think that will work.

Republicans naturally mocked the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s plan.

“Dems want $10 gas,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tweeted.

“And Democrats wonder why people blame them for high gas prices,” quipped the NRCC.

Democrats have no serious plan to ease the pain at the pump because they don’t want to ease the pain at the pump. For them, the current situation is an opportunity to push their environmental agenda — and who cares if the rest of us suffer.