Journalist Who Crashed Live Russian TV News Program Tells Viewers, 'Don't Be Such Zombies'

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s state-run Channel One television station, burst into the station’s TV studio on Monday evening and began to read an anti-war screed that said Russia was the aggressor and Putin was to blame. She also resigned from Russia One.

For 15 seconds, the truth was shown to the Russian people.

She also released a statement prior to her heroic act that resonated with her colleagues at Russia One, the TV station where she had been employed.

“What is happening in Ukraine is a crime. And Russia is the aggressor here. And responsibility for this aggression rests on the conscience of a single man: Vladimir Putin. My father is Ukrainian. My mother is Russian. And they’ve never been enemies. And this necklace I’m wearing is a symbol of that fact that Russia must immediately end this fratricidal war. And our fraternal peoples will still be able to make peace. Unfortunately, I’ve spent many of the last few years working for Channel One, doing Kremlin propaganda, and I’m deeply ashamed of this. Ashamed that I allowed lies to come from the TV screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of Russian people. We were silent in 2014 when all this had just started.” She went on to urge her fellow Russians to join anti-war protests, asserting: “We just silently watched this anti-human regime at work. And now the whole world has turned its back on us. And the next 10 generations won’t wash away the stain of this fratricidal war. We Russians are thinking and intelligent people. It’s in our power alone to stop all this madness. Go protest. Don’t be afraid of anything. They can’t lock us all away.”

In fact, three of Ovsyannikova’s colleagues have also resigned to show their solidarity.