This Needs to Happen: Rep. Chip Roy Urges House Republicans to Impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is urging his colleagues in the House to bring impeachment proceedings against Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Mayorkas was confirmed by the Senate just over a year ago, with six “Republican” senators voting in his favor (including opportunistic squish Mitt Romney), and he immediately got busy undoing President Trump’s excellent work securing the U.S. border with Mexico. Predictably, straight-up millions of illegal aliens have stormed into the country since then, and Mayorkas is pushing to remove the few safeguards and policies still in place that impede the flow. Not only that, but the Biden administration has also been transporting thousands of these invaders throughout the country’s interior and providing them with additional extremely expensive services at taxpayer expense.

Mayorkas previously worked in the Obama administration as Homeland Security deputy secretary and director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (an agency within the department). Most Republicans declined to approve his confirmation because a 2015 Inspector General report found that he had “intervened to help foreign investors in the EB-5 visa program who were connected to top Democrats” while he was heading up the immigration agency, according to Fox News.

In a letter sent to House Republicans on Wednesday, March 16, Roy declares “the border of the United States is more dangerous, broken, and unsecure than ever. It demands our immediate attention and collective call for the impeachment of the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas.”

Hear! Hear!

Enough is enough. Rep. Chip Roy is calling on every single House Republican to join the fight to IMPEACH @SecMayorkas for refusing to secure the Southern border. MORE:https://t.co/1aXdAUUOLd pic.twitter.com/zAruP2vM9F — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 16, 2022

The letter also says:

The U.S. Senate confirmed Secretary Mayorkas just over one year ago & he subsequently took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office.” Yet, following the orders of President Biden or acting on his own – he has embarked on the purposeful abandonment of the laws of the United States and the successful policies of the previous administration to secure our borders and protect our people. His actions have resulted in the death and endangerment of Americans, damage to property and communities across the border, loss of operational control of our border to dangerous cartels imprisoning thousands of migrants sold into human trafficking, and the fueling of deadly drug poisonings of thousands of Americans. It is most certainly a “high crime or misdemeanor” for a public officer to purposefully endanger Americans while willfully ignoring one’s oath to enforce our laws. Impeaching Secretary Mayorkas is our duty. We should call for it now – despite Democrat control of the House – and make the case for immediate border security better than any speeches we can give or bills we can introduce.

The Epoch Times says it has exclusively obtained documents attached to the letter that make the case for impeaching Mayorkas. According to Epoch Times, some of the impeachable offenses include:

“Secretary Mayorkas has not only failed to maintain operational control of the border, defined in law as the ‘prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States, including entries by terrorists, other unlawful aliens, instruments of terrorism, narcotics, and other contraband,’ but his actions have also actively facilitated the loss of it—he is an accomplice to the violation of our laws and our national sovereignty.” Roy also argued that Mayorkas “has willfully, actively, and unnecessarily put Americans in danger” by “empowering criminal drug cartels, impairing the health of Americans with communicable diseases and lethal drugs, damaging U.S. economic health and wasting the hard-earned money of taxpayers, allowing illegal migrants to destroy private property, [and] placing American citizens at imminent risk of physical harm.

The document also points out that Mayorkas’s “refusal to faithfully execute the laws has drawn hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to the border each month—creating a completely avoidable border crisis.”

It is always exhilarating to read or hear words that are sane, righteous, and true. What the Biden administration has done to this country through its reprehensible immigration policies — not to mention the damage, abuse, and deaths of countless desperate foreigners who enter the globalist migration pipeline — is criminal on a scale seldom seen. (Evil is a more accurate word, but impeachment is our remedy for crimes; it is not ours to administer the penalty for evil.)

Any reasonable person can see the veracity of Roy’s argument. With elections coming up and Democrats at risk of losing their seats, it’s not too hard to imagine some of them agreeing. If not, the Mayorkas impeachment and removal must be accomplished in 2023, once all the new Republican reps and senators are sworn in. Wouldn’t it be wild if the very same arguments were then used to remove the traitorous President and Vice President whose policies Mayorkas is enacting? Then we wouldn’t have to wait until 2025 to swear a Republican into the White House and begin saving what’s left of America.