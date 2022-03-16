Pelosi and Buttigieg Want to Solve Inflation With — You Guess It — More Spending

Build Back Better has been dead since December, but the Democrats still want to ride that dead horse. Between President Biden suggesting that Congress needs to pass the gargantuan spending bill in chunks and far-left legislators pushing Biden to enact Build Back Better by executive order, they just won’t let it die.

Last week, Nancy Pelosi brought Build Back Better up again when discussing ways to bring down inflation. After blaming high gas prices on Vladimir Putin, the Speaker of the House actually told her fellow Democrats that government spending is the answer to fighting inflation.

“She said passing components of President Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar social policy bill, called the Build Back Better Act, which is all but dead due to moderates’ opposition, would make new investments in education and workforce development in a way that would eventually bring prices down,” reports Fox News.

Pelosi trotted out the notion that Build Back Better won’t increase inflation.

“One other point that we’ll make about it is that what we are doing in our legislation, what we would do in the Build Back Better – seventeen Nobel laureates in economics said that legislation does not increase inflation. It is non-inflationary because of the way it is written,” she declared.

“So when we’re having this discussion, it’s important to dispel some of those who say, well it’s the government spending – no, it isn’t,” Pelosi continued. “The government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt. It is not inflationary.”

We also know that Biden said something similar when he told a gathering of Democrats, “The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money. Simply not true.”

On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, and the hosts asked him about Pelosi’s statements.

“If you look at our fiscal policy, it is true,” Buttigieg answered with a straight face. “The deficit has gone down, and down by a remarkable amount.”

But Buttigieg kept on, saying, “Some of the investments we make help with inflation. I mean that’s definitely true with the infrastructure investments, right, because we know how infrastructure is related to supply chain and supply chain is related to inflation.”

The hosts would have none of Buttigieg’s nonsense.

“It sounds like she’s saying ‘we’re going to spend our way out of debt’ and obviously no one that has a credit card bill thinks the answer is to spend more,” replied host Joe Kernen. “Just to say government spending reduces the debt, maybe she didn’t mean that, I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.”

When the conversation pivoted to gas prices, Buttigieg repeated the broken-record talking points of shifting to renewable energy, but then he made another pitch for government spending, telling the hosts that the administration can do other things to lower costs for people like “lowering the cost of insulin and child care.”

I didn’t realize that the price of insulin and the costs of child care fell under the Department of Transportation, and I also have a hard time seeing how either of those things help people like me who don’t have kids or diabetes.

The people running this country aren’t serious people.