5 Insane Lies Liberals Really Believe

Tell me how liberalism is NOT a cult?

Twenty-five years ago, 39 freakshows of the Heaven’s Gate cult believed they had to kill themselves to board a spaceship that was following the recently discovered Hale-Bopp comet (and suicide was only a part of the process). The spaceship would then deliver them to “heaven’s gate,” where God would welcome them home.

Before they could kill themselves and successfully board the spaceship, they all needed to wear black tunics and matching Nike sneakers. Long before they ingested a fatal cocktail of vodka, phenobarbital, and applesauce, some of the men removed their pesky scrotums before meeting God, though I suggest a haircut would have sufficed. They all had a travel bag for the journey and $5.75 in their pockets to chip in for space gas. Pssst, the “Heaven’s Gate” cult members were nuttier than squirrel poop.

“Each one did this of their own volition, even though they were in a cult,” a former cult member stated. “At every step of the way the leaders gave us the option to go forward with the next step or to leave.”

In other words, play along with our insanity, or you are OUT.

Today’s liberals are no different. They assail their followers with increasingly insane ideas that their minions are expected to believe. If you dare to think for yourself, you can’t have a ticket on the crazy train.

I know there are more than five myths the libs embrace, but I want to focus on five today.

Why do die-hard libs always take the crazy bait? Because they need to believe they are better than you, you bigoty trans-homo-Islamo-Beto-phobe. They chomp on the insanity because if they don’t, they will be booted from the Kool-aid kids club, just like any other cult.

This leads us to five of the dumbest things today’s bolshies actually believe in order to remain in the cock-a-hoop group. I know there are TONS of lies the libs embrace, but I want to focus on five today.

A Man in a Dress is a Woman.

I learned at a very early age that donning a Mighty Mouse Halloween costume did not make me Mighty Mouse.

FACT-O-RAMA! Mighty Mouse was a cartoon superhero who could fly. My mother made the costume, in part, by cutting up a Beatle’s wig, which would bring in roughly $145 on eBay these days.

Upon enrobing in my rodent superhero suit, I ran out the door and took a flying, horizontal leap off our porch. Though I expected to fly the not-so-friendly skies of Detroit, I landed chin-first on the lawn. My delusional plan to fly house-to-house and scoop up more candy than my next-door neighbor, Fred Flinstone, was not to be.

Thus, a man in a dress is just that, a delusional dude in a dress. Yet this belief that a man in pigtails is a woman is the current backbone fantasy of every libtard. If a lad paints his toenails and claims he is a she, you must play along. To disagree with this fantasy will have you banned from the ranch. It is the current golden rule of Democrats.

Health Secretary “Admiral Rachel” Levine was just anointed as one of USA Today‘s “Women of the Year.” When Tucker Carlson dared to point out the insanity, that Levine is neither an Admiral nor a woman, the left pooped their socks.

From Yahoo News:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lobbed transphobic attacks against four-star Adm. Rachel Levine on his show Tuesday night, questioning why the nation’s highest-ranking transgender official was honored as a “woman of the year” and calling her a “fake admiral.”

To not play along with the fantasy that a man is a woman just because the man said he is a woman makes us “transphobic.” I love how they used the word “attack.” While we’re at it, how offensive is the BS Admiral title to warriors who have actually served in the Navy?

Not only do the commies not care about offending real service members, but they also believe that using the wrong pronouns on a person suffering from gender dysphoria is an “act of violence.”

Check out this corndog. You can smell her anger and disappointment that her son tucks his duck and pretends he is a she.

"Bruce Jenner" is the "dead name" of a woman named Caitlyn Jenner. He no longer exists. She does. See how that works, you simple-minded, bigoted Jesus freaks? 🏳️‍🌈 — Renee Somers (@ReneeSomers1) March 15, 2022

Play along with the ill dude’s fantasy or else!

Where are the feminists now that men are dressing as women and stealing accolades, trophies, and college athletic scholarships from real women? Crickets. The last time a saw the femmies assemble, they were donning pink vagina hats and marching nationwide to protest President Trump’s “misogyny.” Ironically, Trump is the only president in the last 13 years who publicly opposed she-bois robbing real women of opportunities.

America, Trump, and Republicans are “Fascist.”

The very notion that a libschmuck can tweet, blog, or scream that political leaders are “fascists” is proof that we are not “fascist.” If we were living in a fascist nation, the soy-suckers would be in prison. Again, in an absurdly ironic twist, the left exudes fascism from their blackhead-stuffed pores.

Conservatives fight for our rights: free speech, the 2nd Amendment, election integrity, etc. When big, scary conservative monsters like Ann Coulter schedule a speech, the pink-haired Antifa milksops pull on their man-panties and do everything they can, including perpetuating violence, to shut her down. Local police are frequently told to stand down. The left is trying to erode our 2nd Amendment rights. THAT is fascism.

Biden didn’t cause inflation or booming gas prices.

Biden and his lefty news media lickspittles can’t spew these lies enough: today’s financial problems are because of Trump, Putin, white supremacy, climate change, and country music.

The same lefty prags who blamed George Bush for gas prices 20 years ago are now defending Biden, claiming, “Oil is a world economy. Biden has nothing to do with it.” Nevermind that those same libs will be eating their cats by June. Only a devoted, brainwashed commie will happily sell their blood, second car, and youngest daughter to buy gas, while still pledging allegiance to the Carrot-in-Chief who is bankrupting them, even as every indication points to Biden’s anti-fossil fuel policies as the root cause of the nation’s financial doom.

You can hear the truth from Gropey Joe himself.

Joe Biden on the campaign trail: "I guarantee you, I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuel." Now gas prices are at record highs and Biden says his policies aren't to blame? pic.twitter.com/IboTcld89X — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) March 8, 2022

I hope the libs enjoy driving around with a windmill on their car.

Here is an inconvenient truth for the fact-proof lemmings who refuse to see the truth.

Contrary to media narrative, gas prices were on the rise well before the invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OE9EuZ7JgT — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 8, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! According to Psychology Today, the inability to admit to being wrong is due to a fragile ego. Others believe it’s because those people don’t value the truth.

White supremacists are EVERYWHERE.

Whether it’s Kyle Rittenhouse — who ventilated three white male trashbags of humanity, including a convicted pedo, and not one black person, even the guy that kicked him — or meat, everything is WHITE SUPREMACY! I wasn’t kidding about the meat. Check out this wacky-package:

This is the final stage of wokeness. pic.twitter.com/B5QQv8VQdK — ⭐️Amy Tarkanian⭐️ (@MrsT106) February 10, 2022

The left TRULY believes “white supremacy” is the nation’s biggest problem, even as facts say otherwise.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Anti-Defamation League stated that the KKK has been in decline for years and there are only about 3,000 members left in the U.S.

Here are a few fun facts to tell your Marxist sister-in-law and her non-binary, man-bunned partner the next time they get yappy about the “scourge” of white supremacy gouging the nation:

The worst domestic terror attack in years was caused by a Hitler-lovin’ black supremacist who mowed down 62 people for being white.

White people outnumber black folks by 5 to 1, but black people kill more than twice as many white people every year as whites kill black people.

Those aren’t white supremacists kicking elderly Asian women into dust.

Man Hit Woman in the Head 125 Times Because She Was Asian, Officials Say https://t.co/jbdYB045yH. But – isn’t he the victim of society. Not his fault. That’s why the idiot apologists say it’s ok to catch and release violent people. This crime is ON THEM. — Steffen Schmidt (@DrPolitics) March 15, 2022

I’m not defending the few klan klowns that exist, but the truth is, they don’t matter. My point is this: the “OK” symbol, Rittenhouse, statues, the Proud Boys, and country music aren’t “white supremacy.”

Like Geraldo Rivera desperately gouging “Al Capone’s vault” for old money and liquor bottles, the left is hungry to find white nationalism anywhere they can, including schools now, too. They are failing miserably. But that doesn’t keep them from repeating the biggest and possibly most dangerous liberal myth ever bellowed.

In fact, we are finding quite the opposite. Though the lefties were praying (for once) that a recent synagogue shooter was white, reality hit them upside their delusional, bigoty heads.

VIDEO: Michigan's attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, speculates 'white supremacy' to blame for Texas synagogue terrorist attackhttps://t.co/iaLuQ2n5rYpic.twitter.com/Lu15hfIxmZ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 17, 2022

Jan. 6, 2021, was an “insurrection.”

If J6 was an insurrection it was the worst one in history. Leftists truly believe that at least 300,000 people, many of them eligible for AARP discounts, showed up without guns to take over the United States.

No amount of logic will sway the commie from believing that January 6 was a mostly peaceful protest against what many demonstrators believed was a stolen election. The liberal hates you, wants to hate you, and will happily swallow anything that helps them hate you.

Look how happy this pantywaist is to show photos of an insurrection-y 69-year-old woman, Lois McNicoll, getting nailed for taking pics inside the Capitol. Notice he doesn’t mention the third photograph that shows a Capitol cop holding the door for her:

CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE:

*Lois Lynn McNicoll of San Clemente CA is charged.

*Wore “Trump Country” flag as a cape.

*Social Services employee in L.A. County.

*Flew from CA to DC for rally.

*Told FBI she didn’t take photos inside Capitol. FBI has receipts.https://t.co/mOXZtP4UXr pic.twitter.com/UVXU2CJc2v — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 29, 2021

Leftists are commies, and commies are subhuman.

Trying to rebuff Facebook libs with real knowledge is a waste of time. I tried it for years, naively spouting facts to people who are impervious to reality.

Today’s Pinko-American can’t be dealt with on an intellectual basis. They can only be voted out. Arguing with them will just result in some Marxist jackpudding calling you a “racist.” Save your time. Run for your local school board. Have a bourbon and a cigar (I’m currently puffing a Comacho Factory Unleashed toro and sipping an Old Forester). Life is too short to try to educate those who believe men can give birth, Elizbeth Warren is an Indian, and Joe Biden got 81 million votes.

The commies are NOT playing around. They want to silence conservative news like PJ Media. Become a VIP member TODAY and fight the Marxists! Use promo code DOWNEY, save a few shackles, and put that money in your gas tank.