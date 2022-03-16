Biden's Latest Pervy Comment May Be the Most Awkward Yet

Joe Biden’s remarks at the White House event on “Equal Pay Day” on Tuesday evening gave us such wonder gaffes as when he said that “the first lady’s husband” had contracted COVID, when in fact it was Kamala Harris’s husband, the second gentleman, who contracted COVID. Joe Biden is (at least technically) the first lady’s husband, so perhaps we should all be concerned that he doesn’t even know who he is.

Biden’s apparent forgetfulness also resulted in a somewhat amusing moment — which perhaps shouldn’t be so funny, but because it’s Joe and he seems to have forgotten about his younger son’s … umm … controversial laptop photos — when he started talking about “a new civil rights cause of action” for victims of revenge porn.

“So we established … a new civil rights cause of action for those whose intimate images were shared on the public screen. How many times have you heard—I bet everybody knows somebody somewhere along the line, that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then literally, in a sense, blackmails or mortifies that person … sends it out, put it online.”

Biden discusses "a new civil rights cause of action." "I bet everybody knows somebody…that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then blackmails…" pic.twitter.com/grsZSN0lKW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

Do we really all know somebody? Personally, I don’t … not that I know of … But we all know Joe Biden does … although the circumstances were … a little different. Did Joe Biden forget how his son, Hunter Biden, infamously brought his laptop to a computer repair shop in Delaware and left it there unclaimed, forfeiting the device to the shop? The media did its best to suppress the story, but nevertheless, text messages, explicit photos, and videos were eventually leaked. The laptop was a treasure trove of damaging information on the Bidens.

Despite various attempts to deny that the laptop and its illicit contents were legit, and a whole load of media censorship of the story, Hunter even conceded that the laptop “could be his.” In August, leaked video of Hunter Biden and a prostitute that came from the laptop showed Hunter claiming that Russia has dirt on him and that he was worried about being blackmailed.

Perhaps Joe Biden will make his son Hunter the Revenge Porn Czar?