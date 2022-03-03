The Morning Briefing: DeSantis Unmasks the COVID Panic Porn Hypocrisy

Top O’ the Briefing

Lunatic leftists are once again filling their pathetic little diapers because of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and this may be the best episode yet.

Throughout this Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu nightmare, DeSantis has routinely made the COVID panic porn pimps beclown themselves. It’s like Lucy is making Charlie Brown try to kick the football every 90 seconds or so. All day, every day.

Everything that DeSantis has done to make the citizens of his state more free has brought caterwauling prophecies of mass COVID casualties from the tyrants who have a vested interest in keeping the public frightened.

And they’ve been wrong every time.

Relevant: Hapless, Terrified Dems Miss Every Time They Swing at DeSantis

Leftists aren’t blessed with a lot of intellectual firepower, they don’t tend to learn from their mistakes.

Megan wrote yesterday about DeSantis’s latest gem:

Those of us over here on the right side of history have been saying that masks don’t do anything to protect you from an airborne virus (like the back of the box said) from the beginning of this. Even Saturday Night Live knows it’s true. But now the outrage of the week is here and it’s in the form of the greatest governor on the face of the earth, Ron DeSantis (Heavy D!), telling college kids to take off the useless pieces of cloth over their faces because it’s “ridiculous” because, well, it is. You know it, I know it, SNL knows it…and so does everyone complaining about this.

Here’s the clip that set everything off:

It wasn’t too difficult to figure out what would happen next:

Cut to the breathless reporting of leftist news anchors decrying DeSantis’s gall of telling kids what to do and the mother of one of the students who now says he felt “pressured” to take the mask off his face because the “authority figure” told him to. Give me a break, Junior. You totally wanted to. But, whatever, I get it. Mom’s listening now. And by the way, why isn’t your mom wearing a mask?

As Megan asks later in the post, “What the hell is wrong with kids these days?”

Apparently, the indoctrination worked. We’ve been rather mask-free here in Arizona for a long time now. The majority of the people I see still voluntarily wearing them are young people. Despite being in the least vulnerable demographic, they’re all afraid of the bogeyman.

Kudos to DeSantis for hammering away at these fascists and exposing just how awful they are.

And doing it with real flair.

During historic floods in Australia, Aidan Ricketts lost his home. Instead of worrying, he decided to go out on his boat and help people. He's rescued sixteen people and five dogs so far. This is what heroes look like. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/HXk7jjWjrq — Goodable (@Goodable) March 2, 2022

