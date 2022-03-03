The Morning Briefing: DeSantis Unmasks the COVID Panic Porn Hypocrisy

Top O’ the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Love Boat is still sailing in all of our hearts.
Lunatic leftists are once again filling their pathetic little diapers because of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and this may be the best episode yet.
Throughout this Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu nightmare, DeSantis has routinely made the COVID panic porn pimps beclown themselves. It’s like Lucy is making Charlie Brown try to kick the football every 90 seconds or so. All day, every day.
Everything that DeSantis has done to make the citizens of his state more free has brought caterwauling prophecies of mass COVID casualties from the tyrants who have a vested interest in keeping the public frightened.
And they’ve been wrong every time.
Relevant: Hapless, Terrified Dems Miss Every Time They Swing at DeSantis
Leftists aren’t blessed with a lot of intellectual firepower, they don’t tend to learn from their mistakes.
Megan wrote yesterday about DeSantis’s latest gem:
Those of us over here on the right side of history have been saying that masks don’t do anything to protect you from an airborne virus (like the back of the box said) from the beginning of this. Even Saturday Night Live knows it’s true. But now the outrage of the week is here and it’s in the form of the greatest governor on the face of the earth, Ron DeSantis (Heavy D!), telling college kids to take off the useless pieces of cloth over their faces because it’s “ridiculous” because, well, it is. You know it, I know it, SNL knows it…and so does everyone complaining about this.
Here’s the clip that set everything off:
'This is ridiculous': @GovRonDeSantis scolds students for wearing face masks during his @USouthFlorida visit https://t.co/v9XLjueCYi pic.twitter.com/TFeC6t6wL9
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 2, 2022
It wasn’t too difficult to figure out what would happen next:
Cut to the breathless reporting of leftist news anchors decrying DeSantis’s gall of telling kids what to do and the mother of one of the students who now says he felt “pressured” to take the mask off his face because the “authority figure” told him to. Give me a break, Junior. You totally wanted to. But, whatever, I get it. Mom’s listening now. And by the way, why isn’t your mom wearing a mask?
As Megan asks later in the post, “What the hell is wrong with kids these days?”
Apparently, the indoctrination worked. We’ve been rather mask-free here in Arizona for a long time now. The majority of the people I see still voluntarily wearing them are young people. Despite being in the least vulnerable demographic, they’re all afraid of the bogeyman.
Kudos to DeSantis for hammering away at these fascists and exposing just how awful they are.
And doing it with real flair.
Everything Isn’t Awful
During historic floods in Australia, Aidan Ricketts lost his home.
Instead of worrying, he decided to go out on his boat and help people. He's rescued sixteen people and five dogs so far.
This is what heroes look like.
— Goodable (@Goodable) March 2, 2022
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. Biden Drops and Detonates Ukraine Battlefield Nuke
Ron DeSantis Is the Hero Our Kids Need
Champion Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Found Dead at 22
Hillary Clinton Gets Pop Quiz in Self-Awareness and Fails in Spectacular Fashion
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. UKRAINE WAR: Kremlin Advisor Goes Public With Opposition to Putin, but Ukraine Risks All in the East
Major League Baseball Fans Get Shafted as Labor Dispute Rages On
Meet the Neocons, Different from the Old Cons (but on the Same Team)
Control of the Language: The Battle Is On!
Squad Member Rep. Tlaib Gives the Radical State of the Union: $6 Trillion Isn’t Enough
An Ancient Hatred Comes to Connecticut
The Dumbest Moment on ‘Wheel of Fortune’? Pat Sajak Defends Mocked Contestants
J6 Defendant Facing Absurd Sentence Kills Himself, the Left Rejoices
U.S. to Ban Russian Flights From American Airspace
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. Ukraine Arms Its People; Americans Say ‘Way Ahead of You’
Vindmans’ Hysterical Blame Game on Ukraine Involves Partisan Politics and Personal Attacks
Mom of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Unloads on Biden
Reporter Challenges Biden on His Pro-Abortion Stance as a Catholic
“Go get him”? Biden’s SOTU lands with a thud in CNN poll
Here is how you can help Ukrainians
Seattle woman gets 5 years for torching police cars during 2020 riot
Constitutional Carry passes Ohio legislature
Cam&Co. Teen carjackers are playing a deadly game
Do gun writers get specially selected guns to test?
BREAKING: New Court Filing by Jan. 6 Committee Gives First Hint at Potential, DOJ Referral of Trump, Campaign Advisers
While the Focus Is on Ground Combat in Ukraine, a Major Anti-Russian Front Has Opened in Cyberspace
The Pulitzer Prize Dis-Honors: Misspelling Wonks, Ghostly Honks, and Search Engine Punks
The Miami Herald editorial board already has a piece up about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘rant against students wearing masks’
The Recount probably regrets its poll asking if President Biden has improved the state of the union
Here’s the meme that poked fun at President Joe Biden that ‘The Daily Show’ deleted
VIP
Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: I’ve Never Been More Ready for Lent
VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Shrinkwrap a Looter? You Can’t Do That in Real Life! (But We Know You Want To)
Parents of Mutilated Teenagers Speak Out About the Dangers of Transing Kids
DeSantis Sends Media Into a Frenzy After Telling Students to Take Off Their Masks
Spare Me the Faux Outrage Over Biden Being Heckled
Ukrainian Member of Parliament Says Biden’s SOTU Was a ‘Total Disappointment’
6 Ridiculous SOTU Lies I Can’t Believe Biden Thought He’d Get Away With Telling
GOLD Take Anything You Hear About This War with a Mountain of Salt
Around the Interwebz
Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Names Its Season One Grand Prize Winner
Twitter may be adding a built-in podcasts tab
The Medieval Influencer Who Convinced the World to Drink Tea—Not Eat It
Bee Me
Congress Members Who Just Voted To Legalize Abortion Through 9 Months Criticize Boebert For Incivility https://t.co/Myyzd49Jdr
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 3, 2022
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Dancers Resting, 1879 https://t.co/V3iLF4y6ar #edgardegas #degas pic.twitter.com/PXePPbwBb7
— THE MONTMARTE (@themontmarte) March 3, 2022
Kabana Comedy
Again, it wasn’t that long ago that there was some fun late-night television.