SNL Admits Mandates Were Wrong, But Instead of Apology We Get Cringey Skit

Saturday Night Live has finally admitted that the constant life-destroying mandates were wrong and useless, but it comes about a year too late when it’s no longer brave to say so. Nevertheless, this skit made me chuckle. I realize this is as close to an apology we’re going to get from these people–and so I say, something is better than nothing.

In the skit, several obvious COVID-19 panic-porn lovers are sitting around a dining table discussing how awkward they all feel to be realizing they were the ones who overreacted and treated everyone around them like garbage. While it’s satisfying to watch them realize that their support of policies that made innocent blue-collar folks lose their jobs was wrong, it’s also maddening. Just watch this, and then I will break it down.

Here’s SNL’s dinner party skit as left wingers discuss whether masks and vaccines were actually necessary. Amazing how quickly the pivot has happened. pic.twitter.com/gwgWSceYsY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 28, 2022

One thing I liked about this is the obvious discomfort every person shows when the truth is brought forward. Truth is spoken like “mask mandates made little or no difference in the spread of COVID” or “vaccine-hesitant people had a valid point” or “people lost their jobs because of this,” and each person around the table has a visceral, dramatic, external reaction of anger/horror/sitting on broken glass that is really quite spectacular to watch. It’s self-aware at the very least. Imagine what it must feel like to be one of these people who bought this crap hook, line, and sinker and then you wake up to the realization that it was all for nothing. You and I have known this for two years so we are just angry. But they are truly feeling like they are chewing on shattered glass. They know we know they know this is their fault, and they are squirming.

They deserve it. I enjoy imagining the internal screaming going on in every one of the COVID fear peddlers’ psyches in the coming days as the kids in our lockdown and mandate-happy states bring nothing but smiling faces to school. It’s finally here. The day of reckoning.

Ben Shapiro did not like this skit, finding it “too little too late.” He particularly doesn’t like conservatives sharing this and finding it funny.

“All I could think when I watched this skit is how angry I am,” he said. “Many of us were saying this well over a year ago…and they’re mildy embarrassed that they weren’t able to talk about it or that now they’re able to say it,” he continued. “You were mocking people for a year for saying what you are saying now.”

I have to disagree in one way. This skit is not portraying mild embarrassment. It’s deep humiliation. Watch it again. These people are mortified that they are in this position, and the only thing they can do is admit it and hope we will all decide to be friends again.

“You’re saying it now, a year late,” continued Shapiro. “Everyone is masked now. You waited until every Democrat decided to unmask…you know when this would have been funny? A year ago, when it mattered!” That’s true. It’s not brave. But you know what would be worse? If they continued to pretend that they all did the right thing. They know. We know. And it’s better they admitted it late than never.

The gaslighting the media has been involved in has been the most massive scale I’ve ever seen and they could have just continued to do it. But they didn’t. This skit is a solid admission that they were all wrong and we were right. “These folks got people fired. It’s not a joke,” said Shapiro. No. It’s not. But they can never say ever again that they didn’t know.

Shapiro is determined that we should not accept this “quasi-apology.” I agree. I don’t accept it. I’m going to use it as a weapon against them to remind them which side they were on and what damage they did to us, our businesses, and our children. We will never forget it.