Champion Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Found Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, Stanford University women’s soccer team goalkeeper who helped the team win the 2019 national title, has died at the age of 22. Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir sent out a statement by the university on Wednesday:

It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, has passed away. Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general. Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.

“There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment,” the statement continued. “We are reaching out to all of you in our community because this impacts all of us. Please know you are not alone.” The statement further offered condolences to Meyer’s family, friends, teammates, faculty, and coaches.

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

As a talented goalkeeper, Meyer was a crucial part of the win in the Stanford 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. According to Yahoo Sports, “it was her celebration during penalty kicks of the title game that endeared her to fans across the nation while also irking others. Stanford and North Carolina were tied after regulation and still sat 0-0 through the two overtime periods. It sent the match to penalty kicks for the first time in NCAA championship history.”

“Meyer saved the first penalty attempt, but the sides built to a 4-4 even score. That was when Meyer saved another shot to keep it there and gave a fired-up celebration to the camera near the goal post. Kiara Pickett scored to give Stanford the 5-4 edge and the program’s third title.” Watch her exuberant celebration below:

Katie, who turned 22 in January, is survived by her parents, older sister Samantha, and younger sister Sienna. As of publishing, her cause of death is not known. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.