The Morning Briefing: It Would Be Super Cool If America Had a Real President Now

One of the best arguments for colonizing the moon and Mars is that there would be someplace to get away to when this world gets crazy. On the off chance that you haven’t been outside in while, I would like to pass along the fact that the world is, at present, a little Froot Loops.

If someone had written a novel describing the last two years, critics would have panned it as a dystopian effort that was just a little too over the top. Yet, here we are approaching the two-year anniversary of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu’s takeover of the United States of America.

A big part of that takeover was the installation of a weak-minded dullard puppet in the Oval Office.

How’s that working out for us?

We have allies and enemies acting up all around us and a president who only seems to be in charge when he’s licking an ice cream cone for his cheerleaders in the press.

The bad actors in the world tend not to misbehave as much when there is a strong president in the United States. No one on the planet is under the impression that Joe Biden is strong.

The saber-rattling is done and Putin is making his move, so where does that leave us?

Cameron wrote a nice breakdown yesterday of where we’re at. This was my favorite part:

The Biden administration has responded to the actions of Russia by placing sanctions on Donetsk and Luhansk. “President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.”

I guess Hunter Biden doesn’t have any ongoing business interests in either Donetsk or Luhansk. Or, as Comfortably Smug pointed out on Twitter, they might be done there:

At least the Biden family got to loot Ukraine before Putin takes it — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 21, 2022

Sure, he’s kidding but…

Over the years Joe Biden has liked to play the loose-cannon tough guy. It’s not believable, he’s just a spaz who lashes out because he’s not intelligent and anything challenging frightens him.

Of course, he’s mouthed off about Putin before. Matt reminded us of this gem from tough guy Joey Scranton’s ever-growing file of Bold Statements That Haven’t Aged Well:

“Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President,” Biden tweeted in February 2020. “He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”

We heard so much from the lefties about what Putin could get away with while Trump was president yet nothing happened. He did, however, annex Crimea while The Lightbringer was in office and now he’s acting up again while Obama’s idiot legacy is in office.

The world is never served well when a weakling is in the Oval Office. Biden is so much worse than that. He’s a cipher who is being handled by people who live in a fantasy world.

It feels like 2024 is 50 years away.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In Georgia, there's a stray dog who's made it his job to protect a kindergarten class. He shows up for work everyday and helps them cross the street safely. He even cusses out the cars that don't stop. ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/WcsdmMkS07 — Goodable (@Goodable) February 20, 2022

