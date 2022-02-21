Kamala Harris Says That Putin Is Going to Invade Ukraine, and You and I Are Going to Pay

Kamala Harris, who pretends to be vice president while Old Joe Biden pretends to be president, answered some questions at the Munich Security Conference about the tensions over Russia and Ukraine and offered up her usual mélange of illogic and tortured syntax, along with something new for Americans to have to worry about.

Harris claimed Friday that the die is cast, and Putin has determined to invade Ukraine: “Putin has made his decision. Period.” But one reporter asked Harris, “If you think Putin has made up his mind” to invade Ukraine, “what leverage do you really have? Why not put those sanctions in place now?” And then suddenly the vice president didn’t think that Putin had made his decision after all. Harris answered: “The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence. But let’s also recognize the unique nature of the sanctions that we have outlined. These are some of the greatest sanctions, if not the, the, the strongest, that we’ve ever issued. As I articulated [yes, she really used that word] yesterday, it, it is directed at institutions, at particular financial institutions and individuals, and it will exact absolute harm for the Russian economy and their government.”

The reporter followed up: “But if Putin has made up his mind, do you feel that the threat that has them looming is really gonna deter him?” Harris answered even less coherently than she had before: “Abso – we strongly believe – and remember also that the sanctions are a product not only of our perspective as the United States, but a shared perspective among our allies, and the allied relationship is such that we have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one, especially because remember also, we still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path out of this moment. And within the context, then, of the fact that that window is still opening – open, although it is absolutely narrowing, but within the context of a diplomatic path still being open, the deterrence effect we believe has merit.”

After telling reporters that “Putin’s made his decision” to invade Ukraine, Kamala Harris says the threat of sanctions will “absolutely” deter him making the decision to invade. pic.twitter.com/Lgitgh7rOU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2022

So Harris would have us believe that Putin has made up his mind to invade, but the sanctions threat could still stop him. This is curious in light of the fact that the sanctions have not already been applied. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky found this strange as well: “We had different visions,” he said, referring to himself and Biden’s handlers, “on how sanctions should be applied when Russian aggression should happen. We’re being told we have several days, then war starts. I said ‘Ok, start sanctions today.’ They say, ‘When war happens.’ I say ‘Fine, but you’re telling me it’s 100% war starts in a couple of days. What are you waiting for? We don’t need sanctions after bombardment happens, after we have no borders, no economy. Why would we need those sanctions then?’”

His question remains unanswered. Meanwhile, Harris warned that these magic sanctions that are going to end the threat of war she and Biden have been so earnestly drumming up are going to come at a cost to the American taxpayer. Of course! What policy of this disastrous presidency doesn’t come at a cost to the American taxpayer?

Harris was asked: “Can you explain to Americans what exactly will they face if this happens [Putin invades Ukraine]?” She warned that we were going to have to pay for Putin’s aggression: “Sure. As the president talked about in his speech, um, we are aware that, again, when America stands for her principles and all of the things that we hold dear, um, it requires sometimes for uh — for us to put ourselves out there in a way that maybe we will incur some cost, and in this situation, that may relate to energy costs, for example. But we are taking very specific and appropriate, I believe, steps to mitigate what that cost might be, if it happens.”

"Can you explain to Americans what exactly they will face" if Putin invades Ukraine? HARRIS: "When America stands for her principles and all of the things we hold dear, um, it requires sometimes for us to put ourselves out there in a way that, maybe, we will incur some costs." pic.twitter.com/L0YC095F3o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2022

Energy costs have already skyrocketed since the beginning of Biden’s and Harris’ misrule, and now they’re going to get even worse, Harris informs us, so that we can protect the borders of a corrupt kleptocracy half a world away, while the same administration doesn’t just ignore, but aids and abets, the crisis at our own border. Can this administration get any more absurd? Why, yes. Of course. Of course it can. And it will.