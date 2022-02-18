VP Harris Finally Focused on Securing the Border. No, Not Ours—Ukraine's.

Vice President Kamala Harris toddled off to Europe on Thursday, trying to buttress her crisis creds in anticipation of running for president.

We’re not exactly sure what Russian President Vladimir Putin thought of the American vice president going to an important European security conference in Munich instead of Biden, but he had far more important things to do. The president arrived in Ohio to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure bill and bragged about how much cash it was going to pour into the Great Lakes.

New York Post:

As Harris flew east to Germany, Biden traveled west to Lorain, Ohio, to talk about fixing Great Lakes pollution through his three-month-old bipartisan infrastructure law — prompting his aides to insist the jaunt wouldn’t distract him from the potential outbreak of the largest and deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II. “I doubt [Putin’s] sitting back at the Kremlin right now shaking because Kamala Harris is over there,” Rep Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with Newsmax TV Wednesday. “She couldn’t pour something out of a boot if there were instructions written on the heel,” Burchett added. “She can’t even find our southern border, much less the Ukrainian border. This is a joke, this is a travesty.”

Indeed, there is much irony in Harris trying to help Ukraine to secure its border against Russia — a nation bristling with arms and soldiers — when the vice president hasn’t a clue how to secure the U.S. border from poor, desperate, civilians.

“Biden is deploying Kamala Harris to Europe to help ease Russia-Ukraine tensions,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted last week, adding sarcastically: “Right, because she’s doing so well with our southern border…” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted a video clip of fictional boss Michael Scott from “The Office” shouting, “No, God, please no! No! No! No!” to suggest Ukraine’s probable reaction to Harris repping the US in Munich.

The world is saved. Kamala Harris just landed in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, as well as meetings with NATO and Ukraine officials. Forget our own stateside borders, though. pic.twitter.com/U5CXZaFrnV — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 17, 2022

Harris will meet with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania before delivering a speech on Saturday. She will also meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

There’s a lot of fingernail biting in the West Wing, hoping Harris doesn’t repeat her debacle in France and add to Biden’s political woes. But with Putin ready to invade Ukraine, someone had to show the flag at the security conference in Munich because Biden was too busy politicking to be bothered.