Okla. Dem Candidate Abby Broyles Says Mixing Someone Else's Sleeping Pills with Liquor Made Her Go On Boozy Racist Tirade Against Kids

If you think this headline is a doozy, wait until you hear the facts of this story. It’s weirder than fiction. Oklahoma Democrats have a drunken blonde nightmare on their hands in the personage of Abby Broyles, a congressional candidate. NonDoc.com, whose motto is “The news is bonkers. Journalism conquers,” had an incredible exposé on the Democrat candidate Broyles that seemed too crazy to be true.

A Valentine’s Day weekend sleepover party for tween girls that included watching the film Titanic turned bizarre and tearful after parents say Oklahoma 5th Congressional District candidate Abby Broyles allegedly became drunk and berated some of the children in attendance… According to multiple accounts of the evening, Broyles became intoxicated and spoke derogatorily to some of the girls. She allegedly called one girl an “acne f***er,” which prompted the girl to leave the room in tears. Broyles allegedly called another girl a “Hispanic f***er” and another a “judgy f***er.” At one point, Broyles allegedly vomited into a laundry basket and onto one girl’s shoes.

The story broke when one of the mothers of one of the victims, Sarah Matthews, took to Twitter to tell the story.

Things got worse for Broyles from this point on when she denied being at the party to NonDoc and claimed that she was out of town. “I saw the tweets,” Broyles told NonDoc. “I have been out of town on a fundraising trip, and they are awful and offensive and false,” she continued, digging the hole deeper. “I mean, I get trolled on Twitter all the time, but I don’t know these women and I don’t know what is behind this, but it’s just not true.”

But NonDoc had the receipts including photographs of Broyles at the party.

NonDoc also obtained two photographs of Broyles: A picture of her drinking wine in a kitchen next to two girls, and a screenshot of her in a TikTok video posing with four girls, three of whom are wearing matching pink pajama outfits adorned with hearts.

“I don’t want to talk about — I mean, this is ridiculous that this is becoming a thing,” Broyles said. “This didn’t happen.” Broyles went on to blame this attack on her on politics and tried to bully the website into dropping the story.

“I’m running for office. You don’t think this is a political attack? You don’t think this is something they cooked up?” Broyles said. When asked if she meant little girls had conspired to harm her campaign, Broyles responded, “their moms.”

“I mean, I don’t know,” Broyles said. “I have no idea. This is — I’m just telling you it’s not true, and if I were a journalist I would not be doing a story, because it’s not a story.”

When NonDoc asked Broyles for proof that she was out of town on the night in question, she hung up. NonDoc spoke to one of the children at the party who described Broyles’ shocking behavior.

“We were all sitting around, and she was just going around in a circle saying rude things and would end with ‘F-er’ and saying ‘F-you’ to all of us there — really rude things,” the 12-year-old said. “My friend has acne, and she had been talking about her acne early in the evening, and then [Broyles] called her an ‘acne F-er,’ and she ran upstairs crying.” Broyles also told the children that they would never be successful like her. “She was telling me I wasn’t going to be as successful as her,” the 12-year-old said.

NonDoc reached out to the parent who owned the house and she confirmed the incident.

The homeowner — who donated $2,550 to Broyles’ 2020 U.S. Senate campaign, according to federal records — told Matthews she was happy to meet with the parents as a group or individually to discuss the incident. “Unfortunately it really was as bad as it sounds,” the homeowner wrote. “She went from zonked out to attacking kids.” NonDoc contacted the homeowner, who confirmed that the incident occurred at her house and involved her friend Abby Broyles, whom she had met in law school. The homeowner asked not to be identified.

Broyles then went on KFOR and pretended like she didn’t tell NonDoc that she was out of town and went with the “I took someone else’s prescription meds and mixed it with alcohol,” defense. Broyles told KFOR, “For years I have struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia. I took the bar exam on 2 hours of sleep… And she knows that,” she said referring to the homeowner and host of the party. “And she gave me a medication I had never taken before. And I had an adverse reaction. Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated. And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper.

Isn’t taking someone else’s prescription medication illegal?

During the KFOR interview, Broyles lied and said she was misquoted on NonDoc about being out of town. “Well, I was misquoted in the Nondoc article. I never told them – this was on a phone call – and I never told them that I wasn’t there. I said it didn’t happen because he was asking about these allegations. And I had no idea because, again, I don’t remember this episode at all.”

Unfortunately for Broyles, NonDoc recorded their interview with her and KFOR confirmed that Broyles told the online publication she wasn’t at the party. Will her political career survive? PJ Media reached out to the Oklahoma Democratic Party but did not receive a response in time for publishing. If they do respond, we will update this story.