Is Senator Tim Scott the Right Running Mate for Trump?

On Sunday, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, during which he praised President Trump as “the most powerful voice in politics without any question.” He also didn’t rule out joining Trump on the 2024 GOP ticket if Trump runs.

“I enjoy a healthy relationship with the president, and I am thankful for that,” Scott said. “The truth is that we should spend our time creating the contrast between 2016 and 2020 when President Trump led us to the most inclusive economy in the history of America — 7 million jobs created, two-thirds going to African-Americans, Hispanics, and to women.”

Scott also warned about the consequences of a divided Republican Party.

“What we know for sure, Maria, is that the road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican party,” Scott said. “And while we may have some fractures and even some fissures, the truth is putting America first means uniting the Republican party.”

Bartiromo also asked about Trump’s potential 2024 presidential bid and whether Scott would join the Trump ticket.

“Senator, you said that President Trump is still the power in the party,” Bartiromo said. “Does that mean you would be willing to join his ticket? Are you going to run in 2024, or would you be open to a vice-presidential role in a Trump ticket?”

Scott did not rule that out as a possibility.

“Well, I think everybody wants to be on President Trump’s bandwagon without any question,” Scott told Bartiromo. “One of the things I’ve said to the president is that he gets to decide the future of our party and our country because he is still the loudest voice.”

So, would Senator Scott be a good running mate for Donald Trump? He certainly has an inspiring story. During the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, he told the story of his late grandfather, who would have turned 99 the following day.

“Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third-grader to pick cotton and never learned to read or write. Yet, he lived to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate,” Scott said. “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.”

Scott also has an 84% lifetime score from the Heritage Foundation and a 96% score for the current session of Congress.

Politico reported last year that should Trump run in 2024, he’d likely pick a woman or a minority as his running mate One option that has often come up is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is Hispanic. DeSantis seems like a likely option, as he polls second behind Trump in many 2024 GOP nomination polls–albeit a far second. Trump, however, would have to legally change his residency back to New York or another state if he were to pick DeSantis due to potential problems with a presidential candidate and a vice-presidential candidate being from the same state.

As far as I’m concerned, Trump gains much from having either on the ticket with him. Should Trump run in 2024–and it certainly looks like he will–he’s got a lot of good options to choose from. It’s hard to say whom he’ll pick, but one thing is for sure: it won’t be Mike Pence.