Liberals Respond to First Night of GOP Convention by Making 'Uncle Tom' Trend on Twitter

The first night of the GOP Convention was an incredible success, unlike the DNC Convention, which seemed to have a very informercial-like feeling to it. There was something more natural and convention-like to the GOP Convention. Unlike the dark and negative tones of the Democrats’ convention, the GOP Convention was positive and inspiring — and full of more substantive talk about policy.

It was also an incredibly diverse evening, featuring women and minorities speaking about the American Dream and President Trump’s record of accomplishment. Much to the dismay of the radical left.

Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker directly addressed the baseless allegations that President Trump is racist. “I take that as a personal insult, that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist,” he said. “People don’t know what they’re talking about. Growing up in the deep South, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation,” said Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat. “We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations. But I have news for Joe Biden: We are free. We are free people with free minds.”

The last speech of the evening was delivered by Senator Tim Scott, who so eloquently told his story of fulfilling the American Dream.

“My grandfather’s 99th birthday would have been tomorrow. Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third grader to pick cotton and never learned to read or write. Yet, he lived to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate,” Scott said.

Scott continued, “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last. There are millions of families like mine across this nation…full of potential, seeking to live the American Dream. And I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality.”

After such an inspiring and uplifting evening, it was unfortunate to see on Tuesday morning that liberals were so triggered by what they saw that that “Uncle Tom” was trending on Twitter.

What the left really thinks about black people. pic.twitter.com/cdeZfekmUO — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 25, 2020

“Uncle Tom” a reference to the Harriet Beecher Stowe novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin, is a derogatory term for African Americans who are considered to be “excessively obedient or servile to white people” and who betray their black culture. It has also become a blanket term used by the left to mock black people with conservative views or don’t blindly follow left-wing orthodoxy.

And the venom from the left was out on full display.

I woke up this morning to see that Monday was Uncle Tom Night at the Republican National Convention. Herschel Walker has been dumb and embarrassing for a long time. And I don’t even know who Vernon Jones is—and neither does donald trump. pic.twitter.com/8LZbsldndH — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) August 25, 2020

Uncle Tom – cabinet AKA #PutinsGOPConvention Herschel Walker

Tim Scott

Kanye West

Ben Carson

Vernon Jones

Clarence Thomas

Diamond and silk

Jim Brown

Mike Tyson

Steve Harvey – You thought we forgot you went to the white house in 2016 to speak for all blacks. pic.twitter.com/XgxZ4iHei3 — Shayelli (@shayelli1973) August 25, 2020

Uncle Tom and our other Uncle Tom, tap danced a jig for boss last night like no sell out ever sold out before pic.twitter.com/lyVVvpZs08 — 𝕋𝕪𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 🔥🔥🔥 (@OhSayLesss) August 25, 2020

THE ART OF BEING AN UNCLE TOM: UNCLE TOMS ARE LIKE ROACHES: CAN'T GET RID OF THEM Some naive Uncle Toms elected to avoid escaping via the Underground Railroad. Instead, they gleefully opted to remain on their cruel Masters' Slave Plantations. Yesterday's Toms vs Today's Toms. pic.twitter.com/Wg3rqJXHwG — Xeello (@Puppoe1) August 25, 2020

I have no problem with black Republicans. I do have a problem with black Trump supporters. Uncle Tom — Jeremy Phelps (@IndyBred85) August 25, 2020

Tim Scott is the worst type of black man! An uncle Tom type! He attacks Joe Biden on race but Trumps Record on race is much worst! #TimScott you’re only used as a PROP! You can never be in their circle! — johnte (@johnte00423366) August 25, 2020

Uncle Tom and his brother Tom. If you were a slave trying to escape slavery these are the two people that will rat you out to the slave owner. Running back and telling the Slave owner your plan to escape. pic.twitter.com/YrR53a7ajT — Christi (@ChrisAd09390788) August 25, 2020

#VernonJones is another uncle tom that doesn't mind having kkk pulling his chain. — Steven Velez (@Stevenvelez) August 25, 2020

This is not surprising to see. Just look at the rhetoric of Joe Biden, who said that African Americans who vote for Trump or might vote for Trump “ain’t black,” as well as his claim that African Americans, unlike other minorities, lack diversity of thought.

Liberals on Twitter denied being responsible for making “Uncle Tom” trend, and blamed conservatives, instead.

