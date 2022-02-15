The Morning Briefing: The Painfully Obvious Solution to the Drama in Canada

Top O’ the Briefing

At no point that I can remember in my life have I had to read or hear about the occasionally fictional country of Canada for such a sustained period of time. Let’s be honest, my fellow Americans, unless you’re a hockey fan, you aren’t generally giving much thought to the only country that’s managed to screw up bacon.

The news for the past couple of weeks has pretty much been Canadapalooza.

Yesterday’s fire hose of Freedom Convoy news was perhaps the most intense since all of this began. The biggest story of the day found Canada’s kinda/sorta leader flexing all of his fascist muscles, which Paula wrote about:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he is invoking the Emergencies Act to try and put a stop to the Freedom Convoys that have shut down traffic—and much of the commerce—in Canada. The truckers, protesting vaccine mandates, have clogged roads, leading to chaos on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border. Among other actions, the Canadian government will freeze the assets of truck owners participating in the protests and suspend their insurance policies. In addition, the prime minister said that, under the Emergencies Act, the government will have the power to “compel” tow-truck drivers to remove rigs blocking roads, which sounds an awful lot like forced labor, i.e. slavery.

Nothing like hearing the leader of an allegedly free country threatening to “compel” his citizens. The COVID era has made the leftists all-too casual about using the language of tyrannical dictators. They at least used to be a little coy about it.

The anti-freedom factions had already been going after the money that had been donated to the truckers, which VodkaPundit wrote about:

More than $1 million in Freedom Convoy donations was put on ice on Saturday by Toronto-Dominion Bank. About 1.4 million in Canadian dollars was deposited in two personal accounts, mostly through GoFundMe, according to Reuters. As you’ll recall, GoFundMe had previously frozen Freedom Convoy donations before finally returning the money. The left-wing donation hub had even tried to get away with distributing the money to other groups. Toronto-Dominion went to court on Friday to get permission to seize the money and their wish was quickly granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. TD told the court they were trying to either get the money to the proper recipients or return it to those “who have requested refunds but whose entitlement to a refund cannot be determined by TD.”

Canadian leftists are even attempting to demonize the word “freedom,” which Stephen also wrote about.

Those of us who are operating on the sane side of the political aisle know that there is a very simple way to bring all of this to an end quickly: stop the stupid mandates.

Relevant: Dear Government Idiots: Stop Calling It a Vaccine

This isn’t early 2020 when we had to craft policy based on guesswork. We know now that the “vaccine” isn’t preventing COVID transmission. At all. Requiring that workers be vaccinated in the name of public health borders on nonsensical. It’s the “mandate” part of things that attracts Justin, Joey, and some of the other Hitler youth to the charade.

Justin Trudeau could rescind the junk science mandates and the trucking flow between Canada and the United States would be rolling almost immediately. He wouldn’t get to play boy king if he did that, however.

In the headline I referred to an “obvious solution” singular. I was thinking of the short term.

For the long term, people may want to revisit their voting choices. There are plenty of liberals whose lives have been adversely affected by the leftists COVID tyrants. If they keep voting the way that they’ve been voting they’ll find that karma has a tendency to metastasize.

