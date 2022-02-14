According to a new poll, a sizable majority of Americans want to see Hillary Clinton investigated over her role in the Russiagate scandal—including a large number of Democrats.

According to the poll, which was conducted by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics in New Jersey, nearly three out of four Americans want to see Hillary Clinton investigated for her connection to the efforts to frame Trump for ties to Russia. That number includes 66 percent of Democrats.

The poll was conducted last month, before the latest revelations from a motion filed Friday by Special Counsel John Durham alleging that Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign paid a technology firm to “infiltrate’’ servers at Trump Tower (and later the White House) to link Trump to Russia.

It is also possible that the technology firm hacked servers at the Kremlin-linked Alfa Bank in order to make it appear that they’d been communicating with Trump.

Ninety-one percent of Republicans and 65 percent of Independents also want Hillary investigated.

Durham’s latest filing “definitively shows that the Hillary Clinton campaign directly funded and ordered its lawyers at Perkins Coie to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia,” says Kash Patel, the former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia investigation for the House Intelligence Committee.

Donald Trump said the scandal is worse than Watergate.

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said in a statement Saturday evening.