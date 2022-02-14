Experts: Freedom Is Fascism

The Canadian-government-funded CBC published a “freedom is fascism” attack on liberty this weekend, quoting “experts” who claim that the word “freedom” has become “flexible” and “common among far-right groups.”

Let’s see who’s really doing the flexing, shall we?

The CBC quotes Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at the Oshawa-based Ontario Tech University, who claims that the problem with “freedom” is that “You can define it and understand it and sort of manipulate it in a way that makes sense to you and is useful to you, depending on your perspective.”

Because of that, the word “has thrived among far-right groups.”

But Perry wasn’t finished yet. She even compared the Freedom Convoy to the dreaded insurrection-that-wasn’t: “I think it resonates very much with what we’ve been seeing — and maybe takes some inspiration from what we’ve been seeing — in the U.S. over the last year and a half or so, leading up to the last election and events of Jan. 6.”

Then there’s this:

Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, says the way many protesters frame their calls for freedom renders the word meaningless — and what they’re really asking for is a shift in government policy that could potentially have a negative impact on others. “When they’re yelling they care so much about their freedom, they’re taking freedoms away from other people who don’t have the same kind of agency and choice that they do,” he said.

In other words: If I don’t succumb to your mandates then I’m taking your freedom away.

If a circus contortionist tried that move, he’d end up with two broken arms and their left big toe in his right ear.

In related news, even the reliably Lefty—not to forget “COVID panic-mongering”—Bloomberg News finally admitted on Friday that “Mask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference Anyway.”

Just to be clear: Those so-called “far-right groups” are against compulsory injections, and are against mask mandates. The latter group consists of about two-thirds of all Canadians. Man, those far-right extremists are everywhere, eh?

For the “freedom is fascism” crowd, that’s not enough.

The CBC also lovingly quoted Elisabeth Anker, an associate professor of political science at George Washington University and the author of Ugly Freedoms.

Can you guess what Ugly Freedoms is about? Here’s what Anker told the CBC about how ugly freedom really is: “On the far right, [individual freedom] is often translated into somebody who refuses to be bound by norms of equality, treating all people equally or norms to remedy inequality, whether that’s trying to remedy racial discrimination or gender discrimination.”

It gets worse:

Anker says the concept of freedom as displayed in the anti-mandate protests is something more often attributed to the United States. “Freedom is often used almost as a national entitlement, as a claim for what people have,” she said.

In other words: If you don’t let the government take your stuff and dictate outcomes, you don’t believe in the beautiful freedom that comes from submitting to the State.

That contortionist I mentioned a moment ago just somehow popped out both of his eyeballs with his elbows.

Forget “freedom is fascism.” It’s really “fascism is freedom,” if you ask the highly credentialed know-nothings at George Washington University.

George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth—something the Left is actually trying to establish via social media and societal pressure in this country and in Canada—was inscribed with these words:

War is Peace

Freedom is Slavery

Ignorance is Strength

Which one of those is the Left not actively peddling today?

None.

#ProTip: Don’t go to a government-run news agency for the definition of freedom.