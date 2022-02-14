Did the 'Real Journalists' in the MSM Bungle Ukrainian President's Comment About Russian Invasion Date?

The mainstream media created a translation nightmare as tensions mount in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly put out a statement saying that Wednesday would be a day for Ukrainians to rally around their country, and he reportedly was referring to outside reports about the date of a Russian invasion as the reasoning behind it.

However, there are reports circulating that the former comedian was being “ironic” in saying that Feb. 16 would be the date of an attack.

“A senior Ukrainian official has denied that President Zelensky was being literal when he said in an address to the nation that he’d been told a Russian attack would begin on February 16th. Mykhailo Podoliak, a Presidential adviser [said that] that Zelensky was being ironic,” CNN Senior Broadcast Producer Vaughn Sterling tweeted Monday.

“We are told that February 16 will be the day of attack. We will make it a union day. The decree has already been signed. This afternoon we will hang national flags, put on blue-yellow ribbons and show the world our unity,” the translated version of his Facebook post states.

Other reports are insisting that this is not a “walkback,” but rather a miscommunication because of language and context.

“The walkback isn’t from Kyiv. It was misinterpreted by NBC, other outlets. Walkback should come from those inaccurately reporting what Zelensky said. If you know Zelensky, local languages, local context, you don’t misinterpret this. Ukrainian media didn’t get it wrong, only US,” BuzzFeed News correspondent Christopher Miller, who is on the ground in Ukraine, tweeted.

Miller suggested in another post that Zelensky is referring to the media coverage about Ukraine and called for national unity on that day to boost morale, rather than saying that this was an exact date for an attack.

In other words, there will be a lot of confusing media reports about the potential war circulating in the coming days and weeks. It’s safe to assume that much of the information will be unreliable until something happens (or doesn’t happen).

The United States is still saying that an attack from Russia can happen at any time with minimal warning, but there is no confirmation that Wednesday will be the day. Still, the State Department is fully relocating the embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv for the time being, according to CNBC.

Although Russia seems to be open to diplomacy, the military buildup in the region continues to be worrisome.

“First of all, President Putin has always been demanding negotiations and diplomacy,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Monday.

“And actually, he initiated the issue of guarantees of security for the Russian Federation. And Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia and of course, President Putin is willing to negotiate,” he said.

Realistically, Putin probably finds the confusion to be hilarious because he’ll get to decide the timing of a possible invasion whenever he pleases. Unfortunately, most of the media is so quick to grab a headline about an impending war that they’ll bite at any opportunity, even if the translations or details are shaky.

The Biden administration has deployed troops to Eastern Europe. This won’t be a problem if they never have to do any of the frontline fighting against Russia, but knowing the way the U.S. operates, they likely will get more heavily involved. Everyone, from military families to stock traders and political junkies, is now closely following this crisis to see the implications for their lives.