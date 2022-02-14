News & Politics

WATCH: White House Dodges Question About Bombshell Durham Revelations

By Matt Margolis Feb 14, 2022 5:26 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

While the mainstream media has tried to ignore the story, conservative media has been abuzz over the bombshell revelations from a Friday filing by Special Counsel John Durham. The filing indicated that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower and, later, the Trump White House, “for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

Trump called the revelation “a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate,” and said anyone involved “should be subject to criminal prosecution.”

The White House hasn’t had much to say on the development — but it’s not like they didn’t get a chance. During Monday’s press briefing, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked repeatedly for comment on the scandal. She outright refused to say anything on the subject and indicated that the reporter should ask the Department of Justice.

It makes sense that the White House would try to avoid commenting on the scandal, as Joe Biden himself is connected to it. But refusing to answer the question is a terrible look and suggests the White House has yet to figure out how to handle the latest revelations.

