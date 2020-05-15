Five Scandals That Would Threaten Joe Biden's Presidency on Day One

Breitbart’s Nick Nolte argues that there are four scandals that will result in Biden being impeached, should he win in November. As of right now, it appears unlikely that the GOP will take back the House, meaning that impeachment is extremely unlikely, but if he wins, Nolte is correct that upon taking office, “his administration will be bogged down by legitimate investigations into his actual and credibly suspected wrongdoing, corruption, self-dealing, and sexual misconduct.”

I’ve taken Nolte’s list and expanded on it below.

5. The Questionable Family Business

Politicians using their power to enrich their families is nothing new, but Peter Schweizer described Joe Biden as “the king of the sweetheart deal, with no less than five family members benefiting from his largesse, favorable access and powerful position for commercial gain.” These sweetheart deals include foreign partners and sometimes taxpayer dollars. Biden’s brother James often accompanied Senator Joe Biden on overseas congressional delegation trips and White House functions while he was vice president. “Sometimes, James’ White House visits dovetailed with his overseas business dealings, and his commercial opportunities flourished during his brother’s tenure as vice president,” explained Schweizer. Despite having no experience in construction, James was named executive vice president of HillStone International (a subsidiary of the huge construction management firm, Hill International) less than three weeks after the president of the company visited the White House in 2010.

Other beneficiaries of Joe Biden’s political career include his brother Frank, his son-in-law Howard Krein, his sister Valerie, and, of course, his son Hunter—but I’ll talk about him later.

4. Shady China Connections

Biden’s China problem is something of an open secret. He’s been notable soft on China for years, even after the coronavirus pandemic. Why? His family has profited significantly due to business dealings with the Chinese government. “In 2013, then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden’s firm inked a $1 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China,” explained Peter Schweizer in the New York Post last year. “The deal was later expanded to $1.5 billion. In short, the Chinese government funded a business that it co-owned along with the son of a sitting vice president.”

This deal was unknown until Schweizer published his book Secret Empires.

Breitbart’s Nick Nolte noted that as of a few weeks ago, Hunter Biden still owns ten percent of the Chinese company he cofounded with the help of the Chinese government’s money.

3. His Ukrainian Quid Pro Quo Scandal

If Joe Biden thinks being president will put him in the clear over his quid pro quo with Ukraine, he’s got another thing coming.

As we know, Biden’s son Hunter also got a lucrative board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, despite having zero relevant experience, “earning” over $80,000 a month while the company sought to exploit their Biden connection.

When Burisma Holdings was being investigated by Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine (which is illegal) unless they fired Shokin. Donald Trump was impeached over an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine that really didn’t hold water, but we have video of Biden bragging about his quid pro quo—implicating Barack Obama in the scandal as well.

Biden’s threat succeeded in getting the desired result. According to Viktor Shokin, Biden’s pressure was responsible for him getting fired. Shokin also said that Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko told him not to investigate Burisma because it was not in the best interests of the Bidens.

2. The Tara Reade Allegations

Unless he allows for a search of his Senate records, there will always be doubts about his denial of Tara Reade’s sexual assault accusations. So far, he hasn’t handled them very well. Joe Biden also has refused to allow a search of his senate records, and deliberately put out a false trail for documents related to Tara Reade at the National Archives—which they say they can’t release anyway. Biden’s actions so far are tantamount to a cover-up and this scandal won’t go away if he’s elected president.

The corroborative evidence against Biden is substantial. Court documents from 1996 proved that Reade told her now ex-husband about sexual harassment she experienced in Joe Biden’s office. Multiple witnesses have come forward saying that Reade told them about the assault in the 1990s. There is also video evidence that Tara Reade’s mother called into Larry King Live in 1993 to ask for advice about how to handle her daughter’s situation.

Let’s not forget that at least seven other women who have accused Biden of inappropriate behavior. If he becomes president, more will come. Count on it.

1. The Spygate Scandal

In the past couple of weeks, Joe Biden has gotten caught up in the Spygate scandal that, should he win, will hang over his presidency the same that the Russian collusion hoax did over President Trump.

During Trump’s presidential transition, incoming national security advisor Michael Flynn’s calls with Russia’s former ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, were wiretapped as part of the bogus investigation into Russian collusion—an investigation that was not based on any empirical evidence. Flynn’s name was leaked to the press after his name was unmasked on NSA reports.

Biden had previously denied knowledge of the investigation of Flynn, before admitting in the same interview that he did. He was clearly trying to hide something. He was part of an Oval Office meeting discussing the investigation, and earlier this week a list of top Obama officials who requested Flynn’s unmasking was revealed… and Joe Biden was on this list.

“Joe Biden’s limp claim that he doesn’t know anything about the railroading of Gen. Michael Flynn just got even more unbelievable,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. “Biden is listed among the Obama administration officials who requested the unmasking of Flynn. We already knew Biden was briefed on the Flynn case before President Trump took office and now we know that he wanted Flynn unmasked. Americans have a right to know the depth of Biden’s involvement in the setup of Gen. Flynn to further the Russia collusion hoax.”

This scandal won’t go away any time soon. It remains to be seen when we’ll have all the answers, but, if a special prosecutor is appointed before the election and continues their work into the next administration, details of Biden’s involvement in the shame investigation could be a huge problem for him, especially if it’s determined he illegally leaked Flynn’s name to the media.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis