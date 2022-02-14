Mark Levin: Jan. 6's 'Real Travesty Is the Injustice Taking Place in Our Courts'

On a recent episode of LevinTV on The Blaze network, host Mark Levin sat down to speak with Brandon Straka, the founder of the WalkAway Campaign. This was Straka’s first in-depth interview since he was arrested for his alleged participation in the now notorious Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. After a thirteen-month court battle, including five continuances and a legally-imposed silence, he is finally free to tell his side of the story about what he saw and did that infamous day.

Straka begins the interview by freely admitting he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He insists, however, that he didn’t take part in nor did he see any of the violence the radical Left claims he did. “There are four sides to the Capitol Building: north, south, east, and west,” Straka explains. While the violence and destruction occurred “almost exclusively on the west side of the Capitol,” Straka and his small crew were only ever on the east side of the building. They never went inside the doors of the Capitol, and they have the video to prove it.

Nonetheless, three weeks after Jan. 6, Straka was unceremoniously arrested at his home and held without charge, while the MSM smeared him with impunity as an insurrectionist and domestic terrorist.

Straka goes on to tell Levin his side of the story in great detail, and his unedited personal video from that day is also played. Unsurprisingly, Straka appears both flabbergasted and shellshocked over his experience of being viciously targeted and attacked by the radical left.

Surprisingly though, throughout the interview, neither Straka nor Levin acknowledges Straka was likely targeted by the radical left specifically because he “walked away” and continues to encourage others to do the same. We all know the left can’t have dissent; all dissenting voices must be silenced. It’s clear that Straka is being displayed as an example of what happens to those who have the gall to “walk away” from the Democratic Party. And do we really think it’s a coincidence Straka’s trial was delayed five times — not only to make the entire experience more painful and drawn-out but also to have its outcome and thus Straka’s own telling of what he went through that much closer to the upcoming elections? I think not.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party and their footmen in the MSM continue to push The Narrative that the events of Jan. 6 were a riotous insurrection and “a stain on our nation’s history.”

“But the real travesty is the injustice taking place in our courts,” says Levin. More than 700 hundred people were charged with so-called crimes perpetrated on Jan. 6. Many of them are being held in inhumane conditions, such as solitary confinement, that go well beyond the severity of their alleged crimes in an effort to break their spirits and deter others.

For Straka, this “horrific situation” has strengthened his “conviction and resolve to move forward” in his faith and belief “that America is worth fighting for and that this is a country that must be saved.” Straka declares, “Our values and our cherished freedoms must be defended, must be preserved. And so, as much as they tried their hardest to destroy me, to try to break me and to push me in a corner where I’m too scared or too broken to continue to defend the things that are so important to me … you did not win. … I’m coming back.”

“The Walkaway campaign is coming back, and I am never going to stop fighting for America,” promised Straka.

Watch Straka’s Jan. 6 video and the entire LevinTV episode below: